Real Housewives of New York Luann de Lesseps Admits Staying Sober Is A 'Daily Struggle'

Luann de Lesseps is speaking out about staying sober while filming Season 13 of the The Real Housewives of New York City.

She confirmed in an interview with Page Six that she made it through filming season without drinking, but admitted that it wasn’t always easy.

“I think the longer you don’t do something, the less you miss it,” she told the outlet. “I’m not perfect. God knows during COVID it was an issue for me and I’m very honest about it, sometimes too honest because I look at it and I go, ‘That’s too much information.’ But I’m hoping that by being honest about it, that I can help somebody that says, ‘You know what? Oh my God, I’m drinking too much too’ or ‘I’m like blacking out when I drink and I don’t remember’ and that’s when it starts to be a problem.”

“I thought it was a wake up call,” she added. “And for me it’s like every time it’s like I get to another level, it’s like, ‘Oh well, I know this doesn’t work for me. So, you know, I’m back on the wagon.’ So I feel like I get to a better place each time and listen, sobriety is not easy. It’s a day-by-day thing. I ultimately have more fun and I’m happier when I don’t drink.”

Fans of the show will remember that the reality star’s battle with alcohol was put in the spotlight after she was arrested for disorderly intoxication, in 2017. Luann was put on probation and ordered to stay sober, an ordeal that partially played out on the series. She began drinking again in 2020, but shared on a recently aired episode that she decided to quit for good after having two blackout episodes in the Hamptons.

Luann, 55, added that she was grateful to have co-star, Leah McSweeney, for support, while filming the series. Leah chose to quit drinking after filming a boozy Season 12. She was open about choosing to partake after a nine year stretch of sobriety, and has currently been sober for a year.

Luann also reportedly enlisted the help of a sober coach, to help her to stay on the wagon during filming season.

As reported earlier this month, Luann weighed in on how Dorinda Medley’s RHONY exit had changed the show.

The “Countess and Friends” star described the current season as “a little less angry” without Dorinda in the mix.

“[This season] was a little less angry. I hate to say it because there was a lot of anger and a lot of [negativity] and I love Dorinda. It’s just the way it panned out,” Luann told Us Weekly. “With the [Tinsley Mortimer] thing, it was kind of a negative energy.”

Fans of the show know that Dorinda and Tinsley were at odds during season 12. Viewers watched Dorinda hit below the belt, making harsh comments about her co-star’s desire to have a child.

Luann shared that the current group of Bravo ladies hoped to keep Season 13 upbeat.

“You just have to laugh sometimes and have a good time,” the reality star said. “The world could be falling apart, [but] we have each other so I’m grateful for that.”

The cabaret star revealed that she remains in touch with Dorinda.

“We’re old friends. It just was the way it was last season, not to say that it would have been different if she was around this season,” the RHONY veteran said. “It was definitely a different season without her.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

