Real Housewives of Atlanta Falynn Guobadia Claps Back At Porsha Williams’ Trifling Engagement Announcement! By

Falynn Guobadia is taking the high road after her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, announced his engagement to her Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mate, Porsha Williams.

“I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support,” Falynn, 31, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 11. “At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.”

Porsha Williams dropped the engagement bombshell on social media, on Monday, May 10.

“Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love,” she wrote on Instagram. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

The Dish Nation host noted that she and Falynn, who confirmed her split from her husband in April, were “not friends.”

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives,” Porsha wrote.

Simon confirmed the romantic shocker on Instagram.

“I’d like to seize this opportunity to thank every well wisher of Porsha and I, whether via phone, text or DM,” Simon, 56, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “You affirm my [belief] that finding love is possible for everyone who genuinely seeks one. Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey.”

Simon included cozy snaps of the pair alongside his post, and showed off the dazzling engagement ring he used to pop the question.

“We travel this road not lightly considering we have being in relationships that have thought us to want and do better for ourselves,” he continued. “I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other.”

Falynn announced that she and her husband were ending their marriage less than one month ago.

“After two years of marriage and five years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” she wrote on April 22. “We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.”

Falynn Guobadia and Simon tied the knot in 2019, after dating for three years. Simon has five children and Falynn is a mom to three. Porsha was married to Kordell Stewart from 2011-2013 and shares a two-year-old daughter with her ex, Dennis McKinley.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.

