Porsha Williams Engaged to Falynn Guobadia’s ex Simon Guobadia & Her LIES Unravel!

Porsha Williams confirmed that she’s engaged to Simon Guobadia — and things are not adding up!

“Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night,” Porsha Williams captioned the selfie of her and Simon Guobadia, 56.

“Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

Porsha Williams, 39, stated she had “nothing” to do with her 56-year-old fiancé’s divorce from RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia, and claims Simon had filed for divorce from Falynn in January — months before he began seeing Porsha.

However, on January 29, Simon Guobadia and his wife, Falynn, were in Costa Rica and the Atlanta businessman captioned their vaca “Everyday Honeymoon ❤️”

Porsha’s statement continued, “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled,” Williams continued. “Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Simon’s net worth is an estimated $40 million. He’s a movie producer and businessman. He’s the CEO of two Atlanta, Georgia based companies — KLC Transport, LLC and Simcol Petroleum Limited Company, LLC. Simon primarily resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

However, Falynn and Simon’s Guobadia divorce hasn’t been finalized — they’ve only reached a settlement agreement.

On April 22, Falynn announced their split in an Instagram – noting that the decision to go their separate ways was a “mutual decision was not made lightly” and she and Simon “are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children.”

Porsha Williams added that both her ex Dennis McKinley — whom she split from shortly after giving birth to now-2-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena — and Simon “are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ.”

“Two black men stepping up and being amazing people – let’s praise them!!!!” she wrote.

After the 39-year-old Bravolebrity confirmed their engagement, Simon posted a photo of his own to share that he proposed — with a massive emerald-cut diamond engagement ring — and thank their fans.

He wrote, “You affirm my believe that finding love is possible for everyone who genuinely seeks one,” he wrote. “Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon.

“What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there – happiness. So when I asked…she said yes. That is ALL that mattered,” Simone Guobadia concluded.

What are your thoughts on Porsha Williams’ shocking engagement to Falynn Guobadia’s ex Simon Guobadia and inconsistencies in her story? Sound off below!

