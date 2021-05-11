Real Housewives of Atlanta Phaedra Parks Hoping To Reconcile With Kandi Burruss Amid Return To Bravo! By

Phaedra Parks has weighed in on the possibility of reconciling with her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, Kandi Burruss.

The ex-reality star spoke about the broken relationship during a recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s chat show, Watch What Happens Live.

“We’re both two very strong powerful black women- so as a mom, we’re both moms, I teach my kids that they can resolve anything and so I would never say never,” she said.

Fans will remember that Phaedra was axed from the series after she spread a false rumor about Kandi, alleging that her co-star wanted to drug and rape Porsha Williams in her supposed sex dungeon.

As reported, Phaedra could he poised for a RHOA comeback. The Bravo series was rumored to be seeking a ratings boost after the departure of NeNe Leakes. Many fans sat out of the first episode of Season 13 with only 1.4 million people tuning in, a drastic drop from last season’s premiere episode.

NeNe Leakes went through a contentious contract negotiation, and took to social media to bash the network and Andy Cohen, amid her battle with producers.

“RHOA was once Bravo’s highest-rated housewives show but has lost its superiority over other shows in the franchise,” a source told The Sun.

“There’s going to be a big cast shake-up next season and some producers are mulling over asking Phaedra Parks to return,” the insider said.

“Many insiders believe NeNe would help drive ratings, but her feud with producers seems to show no signs of letting up,” the source added. “Fans were shocked when she left and there has been a question mark over whether she’ll ever return, and it looks unlikely.”

“The hope is that having fan favorites like Phaedra come back will help the show rise back into the 2 million viewers-a-week arena,” the snitch dished.

The recently wrapped season of RHOA was drama-filled, and featured a scandal involving an alleged fling between certain cast members and a stripper hired to entertain the ladies at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette bash. The colorful storylines apparently did not capture the attention of viewers.

Kandi revealed that she had considered leaving the show, during a recent interview with Access Hollywood.

“It’s a constant change of where people are in their lives. I don’t know is really my answer. I’m always contemplating when is my time for me to make a move, but I don’t know,” Kandi said.

“It’s a mutual choice. It’s the choice of the person if you want to stay, but it’s also the choice of the network if they want you to stay,” she added.

“Housewives Recap” hosts, Lauren Herbert and Emily Orozco, shared their own opinions— that Bravo would never fire Kandi from the show.

“It may be my time to say goodbye, and it may be my time to just be like, ‘I’ll stay a while longer,’” Kandi remarked, noting her strong relationship with Bravo. “You never know, I’m still kind of figuring things out.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.

