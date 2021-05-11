Don't Be Tardy Kim Zolciak Teases New Reality Show After ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Cancellation! By

Kim Zolciak isn’t upset over the cancellation of Don’t Be Tardy — because she is already planning her next reality TV project. The reality star confirmed on Friday that it was the end of the road for “Don’t Be Tardy,” but added that a brand new show is on the horizon.

“Don’t Be Tardy isn’t coming back but the Biermann Bunch is,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wrote on her Instagram Story. “You will see us on your TV screen very soon!! I love you guys so much and appreciate all your support!!”

“Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding,” the first RHOA spinoff series, was shortened to “Don’t Be Tardy” after Kim wed ex NFL player, Kroy Biermann. The show chronicled the births of the couple’s four biological children, KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane, and highlighted Kroy’s adoption of Kim’s daughters, Brielle and Ariana. The 83 episode series ran for eight seasons, and wrapped in late 2020.

Kim Zolciak Biermann reassured fans that the colorful clan wouldn’t stay away for long.

“No no love,” she wrote to one worried fan. “We will be back on your tv soon.”

Bravo released a statement about the show’s cancellation on Friday, but teased that the Biermann brood would return.

“We have enjoyed watching the incredible journey of Kim, Kroy and their entire family who grew up right before our eyes,” a Bravo rep said. “We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to share their life and all the touching moments with our audience. While Don’t Be Tardy will not be returning for another season, the Biermanns will always be part of the Bravo family and we look forward to seeing what’s next.”

The couple also shared a statement with Us Weekly.

“The Biermann family is extremely grateful for their 13 year plus relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal,” Kim and Kroy told the outlet. “We greatly appreciate and value the support from all of our fans as we continue to grow in the entertainment industry. In times of significant growth, there are steps that have to be strategically taken, but rest assured, you will see the Biermann family on your TV screens again very soon. Grab yourself a glass of wine and stay tuned.”

As reported, Kim’s former RHOA co-star, NeNe Leakes, took swipes at the mom of 6 late last year, amid a heated beef with Bravo.

On December 22, NeNe tweeted about Kim Zolciak being rewarded with spinoff series, Don’t Be Tardy.

“How ironic is it that all the ORIGINAL BLACK housewives were all demoted, and the ONLY WHITE housewife promoted and still working today! Just food for thought,” NeNe wrote.

On Dec 21, NeNe took to social media to call for a boycott of Bravo. “Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG!” NeNe added. “While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED … TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.”

