SHOCKING… Jeffrey Epstein May Be Behind Bill & Melinda Gates’ Divorce!

There has been lots of speculation about what really led to Bill and Melinda Gates’ decision to divorce.

The breakup bombshell dropped last week, and now a report is circulating that alleges that Bill Gates’ past relationship with billionaire pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, might have played a part in Melinda’s decision to exit the 27-year marriage.

According to a report by the Daily Beast, Bill and Melinda Gates met with Epstein in 2013, in New York. The meeting took place four years after Epstein served prison time for seeking sex with a minor. Melinda reportedly told her husband that she wanted nothing to do with Epstein after the meeting, but at this point, Gates and Epstein had already established a relationship. The outlet reported that the meeting was a breaking point with Melinda, and after more info came out about Epstein, she allegedly became concerned about her husband’s ties to the convicted sex offender.

Epstein and Bill Gates met to discuss setting up a charitable fund in 2011, according to a 2019 New York Times article. Bill Gates reportedly visited Epstein’s private Manhattan home at least three times, that year. Gates said that Epstein’s “lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing although it would not work for me,” after the business deal fell through. Gates’ rep later claimed that his client’s comment referred only to Epstein’s unique decor and his spontaneous habit of inviting friends to meet the Microsoft mogul.

Bill Gates and Melinda did not sign a prenup before they tied the knot, but their separation has produced little financial drama thus far. It was reported last week that Gates had transferred $1.8 billion worth of stock to his soon-to-be ex. A mediator will divide the couple’s $145 billon fortune.

The duo is known for flying under the radar, and Melinda has reportedly rented out an entire island to protect her and her children’s privacy. The Calivigny Island resort costs a whopping $132k a night.

