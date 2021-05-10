Sister Wives Janelle Brown Honors Sister Wives and Moms for Mother’s Day! By

Sister Wives star, Janelle Brown, shared a sweet Mother’s Day Instagram message on Sunday, honoring her late mother, Sheryl, and her daughter Madison Brush. The second wife of Kody Brown also wrote about what she had learned from each one of her sister wives. Janelle, 52, posted her thoughts underneath a photo of herself alongside her late mother, Maddie, and her granddaughter, Evie.

“Happy Mother’s Day! To my mom. I miss you everyday but especially days like today when I once again realize I can never just call you again. Thank you for raising me to be fiercely independent,” Janelle captioned the photo.

“P.S. Your pup Jack is doing great. I always want to take a picture of something silly he is doing to send to you, and then I realize …. To @madison_rose11 who I think may be a better mom than I was. You really shine in the role of “mom.””

Janelle noted Meri Brown’s “industrious” spirit, and paid tribute to Meri’s recently deceased mother, “Grandma Bonnie.”

“@therealmeribrown who taught me the value of being industrious – and to your mom, Grandma Bonnie, who taught me very important child rearing lessons like “pick your battles” among many others,” the mother of six wrote about Meri.

Janelle wrote that Christine Brown had taught her how to “have fun” and to “goof off.” She also gave a shout-out to Christine’s own mother, “Grandma Annie.”

“To @christine_brownsw who taught me how nice it is to just have fun with your kids. Goof off, go on adventures and have movie nights. And to your mom, Grandma Annie, whom I think might secretly be a version of myself in another universe,” Janelle wrote.

Janelle credited Robyn Brown for teaching her to “tune in” to her children, and gave her mother, “Grandma Alice,” kudos for her sense of humor.

“To @robyn_browns_nest who taught me what it was to really tune into my kids. Ask questions. Listen without judgment and be fierce with your protection. And to your mom, Grandma Alice, who has such a dry quick wit I always have to stay on my toes to keep up,” she said.

Janelle spoke about Kody Brown’s mother, “Grandma Genielle,” last, thanking her for raising an “amazing” brood of kids.

“And finally to Kody’s mom Grandma Genielle. Thank you for raising 10 amazing children, my husband among them. Your charisma, charm and dedication softened up the old cowboy that was Kody’s dad. Your children call you blessed,” the TLC personality wrote.

As reported, Janelle urged fans to get their skin checked in March, after learning that what she thought was a cold sore, was actually a non-malignant skin cancer.

“Many of you have been noticing and reaching out to me about the blemish above my lip in the new episodes. I am posting this picture hopefully for awareness,” Janelle wrote on Instagram.

“I started to see what looked like a scar develop in an area on my lip where all of my cold sores for the past two decades have erupted. At first I thought it was a new cold sore forming but then it never developed and just stayed,” she added.

Janelle Brown shared a post-procedure photo, and confirmed that all was well. She added that she hoped to spread awareness by sharing her experience.

“I am happy to report that it was removed and all is well. You have to know that I am very very careful to always apply sunscreen. I have always burned so easily so really cannot go out, ever, without some sort of protection,” the TLC personality said.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.

