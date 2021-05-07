Married To Medicine ‘Married To Medicine’ Quad Webb Does Not Regret Dragging Heavenly Kimes! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Quad Webb recently appeared on Andy Cohen’s chat show, “Watch What Happens Live,” and was asked if she regretted her behavior. It will surprise few fans to learn that Quad does not regret a thing.

“Not at all. It was well deserved. Heavenly had been talking sh*t, swallow, spit on her YouTube channel about me for many, many months now. And so when I saw it, I said, ‘Oh okay, it’s time to go in.'” the M2M star said.

“And you gotta talk to me. You gotta speak English. I don’t speak emojis. Speak English when you talk to me,” Quad added.

Quad Webb also dished that the reconciliation between Dr. Jackie Walters and Dr. Simone Whitmore, was a made-for-TV fake.

“I think they did what they needed to do for television, and they don’t talk right now,” Quad spilled during the talk show, responding to a fan question.

As reported, Heavenly first spoke out about the social media mixup while chatting with Funky Dineva.

“Quad posted a s*xy picture on Instagram. I thought she looked great. So I posted an emoji, like, ‘Ooh, girl.’ Quad misinterpreted the emoji and clapped back hard. The only thing she could say is that I have a mediocre ass. Hell, bitch they got some more asses out there. And I promise you I could get one if I want one,” Heavenly said, explaining her beef with Quad to the gossip blogger, last month.

“I did not respond. I kind of feel bad though cause I mean she don’t have no husband that love her. She don’t have no kids,” Heavenly added. “Hopefully, we can get past it.”

Heavenly later revisited the drama during a Married To Medicine recap posted on her YouTube channel — where she was joined by her co-star, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe.

“Evidently she misread the emoji. She was with her friend drinking and she got high and mighty like she was gon hashtag me like, ‘mediocre body, hashtag liposuction, hashtag gastric bypass…’ all these hashtags, right? And honestly, I was thinking, damn, this b*tch sitting on ready. Almost like she hating,” Heavenly shared.

“I was kind of offended because Quad is my girl. I always defended Quad no matter what. I’m rooting for you, b*tch. I’m the one bringing your name up to bring you back on the show,” Heavenly continued.

“I’m actually advocating for you. And for you to come at me like that like I’m just some b*tch you tryna do to get back on the show, whatever you doing, was an overreaction, just like I felt like that common sh*t was an overreaction,” Heavenly added.

Married To Medicine airs on Sundays, at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips