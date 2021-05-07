19 Kids and Counting Josh Duggar Released From Jail On Bond, Must Stay Away From His Kids & Other Minors! By

Josh Duggar has been released on bail, after spending days in an Arkansas detention center, following his arrest on child pornography charges.

Radar Online has obtained records that reveal that Josh is no longer a Washington County Jail inmate, and was released after a judge decided that the former TLC star was not a flight risk.

Investigators reportedly gave testimony detailing Josh’s alleged collection of child pornography. A Department of Homeland Security official stated that Josh possessed over 200 images of nude minors and material pertaining to child sexual abuse. The material reportedly revealed children as young as five years old. Josh begged the court to allow him to await his trial out of jail. He noted that he hadn’t fled the state despite being aware that he had been under investigation since November 2019, when the feds executed a search warrant at Josh’s workplace. The federal agents alleged that Josh asked them if they were searching for child porn. The former “19 Kids and Counting” star also confessed that he knew that his computer was loaded with a TOR browser, which allowed him access to the dark web.

Josh must wear a GPS ankle monitoring device and was ordered to reside at a specified location. He plans to live with friends from his father, Jim Bob Duggar’s church, LaCount Reber and his wife, Maria.

Josh is not permitted to go home while awaiting his trial. He is prohibited from having contact with minors and cannot possess any electronic device that allows internet connection. The court made clear that he is not permitted to see his children unless his wife, Anna, agrees to allow him near them. His wife obviously allowed Josh to stay in the family home with knowledge of the investigation that led to his arrest.

The growing brood announced that they are expecting another daughter, their seventh child, just days before Josh’s arrest.

“We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!” Anna wrote on Instagram.

Josh’s sisters and their children were present for the gender reveal event.

The family reportedly told federal agents that Josh suffers from a porn addiction.

TLC released a statement addressing Josh Duggar’s arrest, last week.

“TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar,” the network said in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday. “19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015. TLC cancelled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on-air since then.”

The previous allegations involved a surfaced mid-2015 police report which claimed that Josh had molested five minor girls, including his sisters, Jill [Duggar] Dillard and Jessa Seewald. TLC told the Associated Press that the show “will no longer appear on the air.”

