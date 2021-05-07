Real Housewives of Potomac Jen Shah Trashes ‘RHOSLC’ Co-Star Mary Cosby In Another Leaked Audio! By

Jen Shah has been seemingly caught trashing her co-stars in newly leaked audio recordings.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was called out during the reunion series, after she was accused of referring to her cast mate, Heather Gay, as a “manatee or Shrek” in a private DM. That message was reportedly dished to fan Instagram account, “realityvontease2,” and appears to reveal Jen slamming other cast members.

“Hey white girls….stop doing white girl sh*t and STFU and take a seat next to your best friends Karen and Becky in the back row,” Jen said in the convo with an unidentified person.

“They’re fake a** white girls,” Jen continued. “Lisa [Barlow] is the only other person I can f*ck with.”

“The rest think they’re actresses,” she added in the exchange. “B*tch… you ain’t a f*cking actress. Unless you’re auditioning for a manatee. Or Shrek.”

Jen allegedly shifted from Heather’s weight to her face, according to one leaked audio recording.

“This b*tch, like, really thinks she’s a f*cking actress and sh*t,” a woman’s voice that sounds like Jen says. “Like, why don’t you just be yourself and then people will like you authentically. B*tch, you ain’t an actress for a reason, so stop! And literally… I’m laughing so hard [because] that’s what I tell her all the time, ‘Yo, b*tch, fix your f*cking face!’”

Jen also dissed Mary Cosby’s green Valentino dress that she wore to Meredith Marks’ birthday party, which was featured during the first episode of RHOSLC.

“They asked me in one of my interview confessionals about Mary, and I was like, ugh, I’m sorry,” Jen allegedly says in the recording. “Mary throws every m*therf*cking thing on. Her style, what is Mary’s fashion and style? It’s called let me throw every f*cking piece of accessory, clothing, whatever, on all at once. B*tch, that ain’t cute!”

“You’re a f*cking Christmas tree [and] I’m about to plant you in my backyard,” the female voice adds. “Happy Holidays, Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, b*tch! And I ain’t even Christian; I’m Muslim, so As-Salamu Alaykum you m*therf*cking bitch! I’m about to plant you in my backyard, put some f*cking Christmas tree ornaments on you, and then, yeah, probably throw your a** in the trash when Christmas is over. Bye, Mary!”

Press play below.

As reported last month, Jen was allegedly caught on separate audio claiming that she is the only minority member of the Bravo cast. The reality star commented that her co-star, Mary Cosby, does not count, because she “thinks she’s white.”

“I’m the only minority on the show. Mary [Cosby] doesn’t even count because Mary thinks she’s white. But, they just all came for me, which it’s fine. I’m gonna be myself. People like that because I’m real. And they know I’m the one on the show that has the biggest heart too. They know that…” she says in the audio clip.

Jen, who is free on a $1 million recognizable bond, reportedly plans to continue filming the Bravo series, after being arrested on charges of alleged wire fraud and money laundering. If the reality star is convicted on all charges, she would be facing up to 50 years in federal prison.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently in production.

