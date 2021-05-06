Real Housewives of Atlanta Apollo Nida Challenges Housewives Husbands To Boxing Match! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Apollo Nida, is challenging other “Housewives” husbands, including ex Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Joe Giudice, to a boxing match.

Apollo declared victory in advance, despite not yet having an opponent. Press play below.

“Joe Giudice, this for you. The fact is, it doesn’t matter who wants it,” Apollo said in the IG video. “You want this smoke, you can get this smoke. Real Atlanta Housewives, Real Jersey Housewives, we’re going to make it.”

“The husbands fight over whatever you want to do. Yes, honestly it doesn’t matter. Whoever wants this smoke can get it. And guess what? You already know who the champion is. You already know who the champion is,” Apollo confidently added.

Apollo is currently trying to build a career as a fitness promoter, and is likely trying to advance his brand by mixing it up in the ring, Bravo style.

Apollo was often featured on the reality series after he wed Bravo star, Phaedra Parks, on the show. The couple had two sons, before Apollo was arrested for fraud and sent to prison. Phaedra eventually divorced her husband and made her exit from RHOA, in 2017.

As reported last month, Phaedra Parks could be poised for a RHOA comeback, according to inside chatter.

The Bravo series, which has been on the air since 2008, is looking to boost ratings after the departure of NeNe Leakes. Many fans sat out of the first episode of Season 13 with only 1.4 million people tuning in, a drastic drop from last season’s premiere episode.

NeNe Leakes went through a contentious contract negotiation, and took to social media to bash the network and Andy Cohen, amid her battle with producers.

“RHOA was once Bravo’s highest-rated housewives show but has lost its superiority over other shows in the franchise,” a source told the Sun.

Bravo is reportedly considering bringing back popular RHOA lawyer, Phaedra Parks.

“There’s going to be a big cast shake-up next season and some producers are mulling over asking Phaedra Parks to return,” the insider said.

“The hope is that having fan favorites like Phaedra come back will help the show rise back into the 2 million viewers-a-week arena,” the snitch dished.

The recently wrapped season of RHOA has been full of drama, and featured a scandal involving an alleged fling between certain cast members and a stripper hired to entertain the ladies at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette bash. The colorful storylines have apparently not captured the attention of viewers.

Phaedra was axed from the show in 2017, after she was caught spreading a vicious rumor about her co-star, Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker. She alleged that the couple wanted to drug Porsha Williams and engage in sexual acts.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays, at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips