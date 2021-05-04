Real Housewives of New York ‘RHONY’ Eboni K. Williams Dumped Fiance Because He Chose His Kids Over Her! By

Real Housewives of New York City rookie, Eboni K. Williams, appeared on The Wendy Williams Show ahead of the show’s May 4 premiere, and spilled some interesting tea about her love life. The lawyer/reality star revealed that she called off her four year engagement, after her fiance chose to quarantine with his children instead of with her.

The chat show host asked the Bravo newbie if she was still with her boyfriend.

“No, when I was here for Hot Topics, I actually had a ring on,” Eboni explained. “I was engaged to be married. I started 2020 planning a wedding, deposits to vendors, a videographer, wedding planner. I was planning a wedding, a marriage, more importantly. And this quarantine, it made us tell the truth about our relationship.”

Wendy asked Eboni if she lived with her fiancé at the time of the quarantine.

“I’ll tell you what happened, he actually did not quarantine with me,” she began. “He has three children, two of which are young adults. And he chose to quarantine in New Jersey with his semi-adult children. And for me — listen I’m not a parent yet. I get that they’re number one. But I need to be number one. And I wasn’t number one so I needed to move on.”

Eboni revealed that she hung in there with her fiancé for six months before breaking it off.

“I was still holding out hope,” Eboni said. “We were doing the couples counseling and everything. He’s a lovely man. He just wasn’t for me. He was older, he had been there, done that. He didn’t want a new baby.”

Eboni K. Williams agreed with Wendy — who noted that the Bravo star had given up four years that she would “never get back.”

“And big important ones, you know the thirties,” the RHONY star quipped.

As reported, Eboni, the first black RHONY cast member, earned her law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and went on to clerk for Louisiana’s Secretary of State and the state’s Attorney General. Eboni has also co-hosted “FOX News Specialists” on the Fox News Channel and a talk show on WABC Radio in NYC. She now co-hosts “State of the Culture” on REVOLT TV.

Eboni K. Williams spoke to TMZ after she scored her Bravo apple.

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first black housewife. Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.” Eboni said. “Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

The Real Housewives of New York City premieres on May 4 at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

