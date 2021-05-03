19 Kids and Counting TLC’s Dramatic Response To Josh Duggar’s Arrest on Child Pornography Charges! By

TLC has released a statement addressing Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges. TLC is the network behind the past Duggar family series, 19 Kids and Counting and subsequent spinoff, Counting On.

“TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar,” the network said in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday. “19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015. TLC cancelled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on-air since then.”

The previous allegations referenced by the network involve a mid-2015 police report which claimed that Josh molested five minor girls, including his sisters, Jill [Duggar] Dillard and Jessa Seewald. TLC told the Associated Press that the show “will no longer appear on the air.”

Josh Duggar responded with a public apology and a resignation from the Family Research Council.

“I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends,” he told PEOPLE. “I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation.”

Homeland Security arrested Josh on Thursday and the TLC personality was taken to an Arkansas jail, where he awaits his bond hearing. He pleaded not guilty to receiving and possessing child pornography, via a Zoom court appearance, on Friday.

His attorneys issued a statement about the ongoing case.

“Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment. He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly,” the statement read. “In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do.”

Josh’s sister, Jill, and her husband, Derrick Dillard, issued a statement to People writing—We just found out this information yesterday. It is very sad.”

Josh’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have also spoken out about the scandal.

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious,” their joint statement read. “It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

Jinger [Duggar] Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy, posted a joint statement on their Instagram accounts.

“We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh. While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice.”

Josh made headlines in 2015 when he confessed to a pornography addiction and admitted to cheating on his wife, Anna. The couple, who wed in 2008, is expecting their seventh child.

Josh Duggar faces up to 20 years behind bars and up to $250k in fines on each charge — a potential 40 year prison term.

