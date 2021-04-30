Real Housewives of New York Heather Thomson Claims She Was ‘Assaulted’ By ‘RHONY’ Cast During Filming! By

Heather Thomson is sounding off about her decision to walk away from the Real Housewives of New York City for the second time, while filming Season 13.

Heather Thomson, 51, revealed that she was assaulted while filming the Bravo series, and addressed her controversial decision to quit filming midway through Season 13. She also shared her thoughts on RHONY sophomore, Leah McSweeney, and addressed the claim that she had accused Luann de Lesseps of using drugs, on her podcast.

“I filmed a little but and then I remembered why I left,” Heather revealed on the April 28 episode of the Friends of Dorothy podcast. “It’s just not how I want to spend my time. My whole DNA is about encouraging people and fixing things and making it better and that’s a bad thing on this show.”

Heather warned her fans that they might not be happy to see how she was treated during her time on the upcoming season.

“I get assaulted this season on the show, believe it or not, but I’m fine,” she shared.

Heather didn’t dish the details behind the altercation, but she did confirm that she had issues with Leah. The tension between the women was also teased during the Season 13 trailer.

“It was actually the new girl. It’s the new regime that was intimidated… and just wanted to show who was the Queen B,” Heather teased.

Heather was also confronted over comments made during an episode of her podcast, where she discussed the cast’s alleged drug use.

“It’s totally taken out of context. They kept accusing me of talking sh-t about them behind their backs. They said I was saying Luann was doing all sorts of drugs. I never said that. I said hard drugs came out and I wasn’t into it,” she clarified.

Heather seemingly took a shot at Leah, remarking that some cast members “do not give a sh-t.”

“It’s about fame and fortune and they’ll show up and look crazy and act terrible and mean and they don’t care because the fame and all of that is more important to them and that’s their goal for the show,” she explained. “When people show up for those reasons, [they] can do some pretty nasty things and [they] can turn into [pretty nasty people].”

“When I came on the show seven years ago, they did say they wanted to raise the bar,” the RHONY alum recalled. “They used those words exactly. ‘We want to showcase true New Yorkers, real people that are really working in New York.’”

Heather confirmed that the RHONY bar remains low.

“The casting of the show and the [women] behaving badly, the bar never got raised. It is what it is,” she remarked.

Heather shared that she approached her Bravo role with a plan to be completely genuine.

“I had no agenda when I went on the show. I didn’t study the women. I didn’t try to be popular. I genuinely went in there to experience a new opportunity, to forge new relationships, [and] to meet new people. It makes me a sh-tty housewife for like, long-term because I don’t play the game and I don’t turn up the volume,” Heather explained.

The Real Housewives of New York City premieres on May 4, at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

