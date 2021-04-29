Real Housewives of New York Ramona Singer Denies Making RACIST Remark To Black Cast Member! By

The Real Housewives of New York City preview trailer featured a heated exchange between Ramona Singer and cast newbie, Eboni K. Williams, after Ramona referred to her house staff as “the help.”

“I get my help wrong,” Ramona Singer says in the trailer.

“She said she gets her help wrong?” Eboni remarks.

Ramona clarified her comment to E! News ahead of the show’s May 6 premiere, and addressed Eboni’s reaction.

“It wasn’t ‘the help’…What I said was, ‘I cannot remember the names of my help. I can’t remember the names of the people who help me,” she told the outlet. “There really was no tension. She just explained what using the word ‘the help’ means; I didn’t use the word ‘the help’ but she educated me and brought me up to speed on what she feels and I respect that.”

Ramona Singer, 64, went on to gush over how Eboni, 37, has meshed with the group.

“She basically fit seamlessly from the get-go, not to say she didn’t have conflict with some of us or all of us. I love the fact that she makes a mean French martini. That’s one of my new favorite drinks,” the reality TV vet said.

“I really bonded with her right away,” Ramona continued. “We were both amazed. She’s amazed, I’m amazed, just how we kind of get each other and were in sync in so many ways. She’s an independent woman who’s self-made, she put herself through college. So we have a lot of similarities that way and in other ways, but you’ll see on the show.”

Eboni is an attorney and TV host from Charlotte, NC. She earned her law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law and went on to clerk for Louisiana’s Secretary of State and the state’s Attorney General. Eboni has also co-hosted “FOX News Specialists” on the Fox News Channel and a talk show on WABC Radio in NYC. She now co-hosts “State of the Culture” on REVOLT TV.

Ramona spoke to Us Weekly about why she believes the RHONY ladies clicked.

“She has a very strong personality. There’s a lot of similarities between us. We both are self-made, we both put ourselves through college. We both speak our mind,” Ramona told the outlet. “I meshed with her immediately. She and I were both surprised how well we just clicked together.”

“She can get a little tough. … She got tough with me, tough with [Luann de Lesseps], but that’s OK. I can take your tough,” the RHONY star said. “I’m not going to welcome you just to welcome you. I have to like you.”

Eboni is the first Black woman to join the RHONY cast, and Ramona believes that the added diversity more accurately reflects the NYC culture.

“New York is a melting pot. I think it was the perfect time to bring her in,” she said.

Ramona called the upcoming season the “most fascinating” season to date.

“It’s really interesting and fun,” she said before adding, “well, it’s not always fun.”

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 premieres on Tuesday May 4, at 9 pm ET, on Bravo.

