Celebrity News Joseline Hernandez DRAGS Wendy Williams & Twitter Erupts! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

A conversation between Wendy Willams and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Joseline Hernandez, took a spicy turn on the Wendy Williams Show, on Tuesday. Joseline virtually appeared on the chat show to dish about Season 2 of Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami, a show known for sparking lots of online chatter.

The exchange between the daytime host and the “Puerto Rican Princess” immediately went sideways after Joseline called Wendy out for not giving her the credit she believes she deserves.

“You know Miss Wendy, I just must say this to you: I hope you’re going to give me my flowers today. I hope you’re gonna honor how much work I put out there,” Joseline said. “I’m an accomplished woman and I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers now. You know? And Wendy, you’re 35 years my senior. I should get those flowers from you. I should feel wanted by people like you. And not just me, all the other young girls.”

Wendy assured Joseline that she is wanted as a guest and that she always gives her props for being entertaining. Joseline didn’t buy it.

“We feel like you be trying us. We feel like you don’t really be rooting for us, especially with me,” Joseline continued. “Every time I come on your show, you always wanna compare me to another broad. I don’t need to be compared; I’ve made my own brand. I’ve made my own brand for years. I’ve been out here for the past decade, I’ve got my own show, I franchised my own show to another network. I have the number one show in the country.”

Wendy corrected the reality star in her response.

“No, you have the number one show on Zeus and you got renewed for a third season, which needs to be commended,” Wendy said.

Joseline reiterated her position, and began to explain why she feels undervalued during her appearances on Wendy’s show. The chat show queen wasn’t having it, and cut her off with a sharp comeback.

“You feel undervalued? Well so do I, okay?” Wendy stated. “You know what Joseline, because you’re a part of pop culture, this is what I do. But if you possibly think that I leave here every day and don’t feel undervalued for something that I do as a woman—we’re not gonna even talk about race—just as a woman? I still don’t make that dollar for dollar match that men make, but anyway, Shoe Cam please. Let me see your shoes.”

Press play below to watch a snippet of the heated exchange.

.@MsJoseline tells Wendy she wants her flowers and recognition for all of her hard work over the years. Wendy responds. pic.twitter.com/KPuYGNPT3X — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) April 28, 2021

The remainder of the segment was a continuation of the tense exchange, leading some fans to believe that Joseline’s banter was a publicity stunt to boost ratings, not an effort toward resolution.

Lol Joseline, stop saying your show is number one in the Country 😂 #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/wDmTUmp2c1 — RealityCheckV (@Realityjunky2) April 28, 2021

Lawd Joseline picking a fight with #WendyWilliams to get herself trending and promote her show. 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/vAyYfQOJjx — ꧁𝐸𝒾𝓁𝒶𝓉𝒶𝓃🇧🇧𝟠𝟟꧂ (@Eilatan87) April 28, 2021

The dueling divas ended things on a friendly note.

Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami airs on Sundays on the Zeus Network.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips