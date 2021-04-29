Black Ink Crew ‘Black Ink Crew’ Ceaser Emanuel ALLEGEDLY Lied About Robbery For Ratings! By

Blank Ink Crew star, Walter Miller, is now denying that he stole $5k from Ceaser Emanuel’s shop, after seemingly confessing to the crime.

Walt shocked fans when he appeared to confess to stealing the money from Ceaser, but the reality star is now hinting that his admission was really a ratings grab.

“The whole bullsh*t with the whole register sh*t man… I definitely had something to do with that,” Walt said at the time. “I tried to like, fix it up later on when I got the break up from the back. Sh*t ain’t really easy for me. I’m not making any excuses, but I definitely did that dumb sh*t.”

However, in a string of tweet and deletes, Walt denied the entire narrative portrayed on the VH1 series.

“I didn’t break into any shop. The shop didn’t lose 5K. I was NEVER homeless. NOBODY helped me on my feet when I was down and out,” he wrote on Twitter.

Walt living as a broke and homeless man has been his long-running storyline on Black Ink Crew, but he alleged on social media that what viewers see on the show is “tv sh*t.”

As reported earlier this month—Ceaser discovered that cash and tools were missing from his 125th shop in New York after a break-in. Walt was not working that day, and Ceaser became suspicious about his possible involvement. Ceaser’s business partner, Ted, later revealed that Walt was the culprit, after inspecting surveillance footage. Walt confessed to stealing $5k, after he was confronted.

“It’s not like some of the other cast members that came on after we was already on TV and already poppin.’ Me, Walt, Ted, and Puma have been with each other since day one. If you was to ask me for anything, especially Walt, I’m going to give it to you. And I’m not going to ask back for it. That was our relationship. Like Walt, you messed up here, don’t worry about it. Because as a team, we have to make sure all of us is strong or the weak link is going to f*ck the whole thing up,” Ceaser said.

“I never thought Walt would do that to me. I’m not going to lie, it broke my heart. It cut deep because it’s not no TV sh*t,” Ceaser continued. “This is my real-life friend. Because the money he took, I would have given it to him in the blink of an eye. Like when he was homeless, it was me and Ted that helped get him on his feet. And that’s real life. When it came to his wedding, it was me that made sure he had a great ass wedding. Because everybody know Walt has a struggle in his life.”

Ceaser confirmed in an interview with “Distractify” that he no longer communicates with Walt, who was once one of his closet friends, a shop manager, and a regular fixture on Black Ink Crew.

The VH1 series debuted in 2013, and has helped the tattoo pro to develop Black Ink studios around the country. The team of NYC tattoo artists have become international reality stars.

Ceaser has not yet commented on Walt’s claims.

