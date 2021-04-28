Real Housewives of Atlanta Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast Shake Up – Guess Who’s Getting DEMOTED???? By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Bravo executives are keeping the entire cast of the Real Housewives of Atlanta together for another season.

MTO News is reporting that renewal contracts have been sent out, and for the first time ever, no Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members have been fired.

The outlet spoke to a Bravo executive, who confirmed that no peaches were revoked, amid a few salary twists and turns.

“Everyone was asked back, except Tanya Sam– who made it clear that she no longer wants to be a part of the show,” the network insider confirmed.

The production source added that a salary cut spells a demotion for one RHOA star.

“But there has been a reshuffling of the cast – Kandi got a substantial pay cut, and Kenya got a raise,” the exec said, describing the pay cut as a “demotion.”

The network insider confirmed that Kenya Moore is now the highest paid Housewife, raking in approximately $1.5 million for the upcoming season. Kandi Burruss will earn $1 million, and Porsha’s paycheck comes in just under Kandi’s. The source also dished that Kandi had been last season’s highest earner, bringing in close to $2 million.

“Drew and Latoya will be back, and LaToya was offered a peach,” the Bravo tipster shared.

Whether LaToya Ali accepts Bravo’s offer remains to be seen.

While the entire cast is likely to return, Bravo is still scouting out potential newcomers to mix things up for Season 14.

“We’re looking for potential new cast members – and I expect there to be new ladies next season,” the source told the outlet.

Rumors continue to swirl that RHOA alums, Phaedra Parks and Sheree Whitfield are campaigning for Bravo comebacks.

As reported earlier this month, Phaedra Parks could be poised for a return to the Bravo stage.

The network is reportedly looking to boost RHOA ratings after the departure of NeNe Leakes. Many fans sat out of the first episode of Season 13 with only 1.4 million people tuning in, a drastic drop from last season’s premiere episode. The show debuted in 2008.

“RHOA was once Bravo’s highest-rated housewives show but has lost its superiority over other shows in the franchise,” a source told the Sun.

“There’s going to be a big cast shake-up next season and some producers are mulling over asking Phaedra Parks to return,” the insider said.

“The hope is that having fan favorites like Phaedra come back will help the show rise back into the 2 million viewers-a-week arena,” the snitch dished.

The just concluded regular season of RHOA was drama filled, and featured a scandal involving an alleged fling between certain cast members and a stripper hired to entertain the ladies at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette bash. The colorful storylines have apparently not captured the attention of viewers.

Phaedra was axed from the show in 2017, after she was caught spreading a vicious rumor about her co-star, Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker. She alleged that the couple wanted to drug Porsha Williams and engage in sexual acts.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips