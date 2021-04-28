Celebrity News PHOTOS: Wendy Williams Steps Out In DISTURBING Outfit Covered With Stuffed Animals! By

Wendy Williams was recently snapped walking across a New York City street rocking an unusual fashion statement.

The Wendy Williams Show star looked tired in the masked photo, which captured the chat show host covered in stuffed animals.

A stuffed monkey, bee, bear and bunny were among the toy critters pinned to Wendy’s sweater. She was also toting a large leopard bag, appropriately accessorizing her animal themed ensemble.

Wendy Williams has been known to push fashion boundaries while strutting her stuff in public. The TV star was once snapped wearing giant white fur boots and a bright blue fluffy coat, emblazoned with an Adidas logo. She later confessed that the boots were worn to cover up swollen ankles, explaining on her show that she struggles with lymphedema, which made it tough to “walk two city blocks.”

“Do you see my feet? Do you see how they barely fit in my shoes even? I have Lymphedema. I’ve had it now for a few years…” she said.

“Mine [my feet] are discolored. They’re hardened. I can’t wear boots. I can’t believe in our comment section people say, why does she walk like that,” the daytime host explained.

“Well if you see me in an airport, you’ll be like is that Wendy in a wheelchair? Yup,” she added. “I can’t even walk two city blocks. You know you got the numbness and whatnot. It’s not curable…”

Wendy Williams has been teasing her fans about her love life, in recent days. Earlier this month, she posted a pic on social media with an unidentified man, and baited fans to play along.

“Who is this guy?” Wendy asked in the caption of the post.

Wendy’s mystery man was later identified as her new love interest, Mike Esterman.

Wendy reportedly connected with the real estate executive back in February, and has been sharing romantic travel photos with her new beau on social media.

She explained that she was attracted to Mike because he was “cute, funny and smart.”

Wendy posted a photo from one of the couple’s romantic getaways, writing—”A guest house, a heated pool. Stone waterfall.”

“The thing about hiatus is I only go where I want. He said we’re going to have great food at a place he knows I will love,” she added.

“You asked me how I keep my figure & I’ve always told you 3 bites done!” the chat host quipped.

As reported, Wendy made headlines in February, after claiming that she had a quick fling back in the 90’s with rapper, Method Man. She dished about an encounter with the Wu-Tang rapper, during an appearance on DJ Suss One’s podcast.

Wendy alleged that she had once gone home with Method Man, after a chaotic night out at a club.

“I smoked a blunt with Method Man, while I gave him a bath, and it was a one night stand. […] It was one night, we were in the club when a fight broke out and gunshots broke out. The fight was ridiculous. The whole Wu-Tang was there. But it was only Meth up in the rafters,” Wendy said.

“He rolled a blunt, we smoked a blunt, we watched the fight, we heard the gunshots, the cops came in,” she continued. “He was rolling with the car from Staten Island with the whole Clan and their people and I guess I batted my eyes and rocked my shoulder, you know how I do, and I said, ‘you wanna come over?’ And he said, ‘yeah’.”

“People didn’t even realize at the time it was Wendy and one of the biggest stars, the leader of the biggest group in the world, just left, got in her Pathfinder, and went back to her penthouse in Jersey City where she bathed him in her jacuzzi tub and smoked more weed, you know, that was back in the coke days. I don’t remember what he did, I’m not gonna implicate him on that,” Wendy concluded.

Method Man’s wife, Tamika Smith, vehemently denied Wendy’s claim that she had been intimate with her husband, via a released social media statement.

