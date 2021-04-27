Real Housewives of New Jersey Joe Giudice Tells Melissa and Joe Gorga to ‘Kiss My Butt’ Amid ‘RHONJ’ Drama! By

Joe Giudice is sounding off, after he was blasted by his former brother-in-law, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, during a recent episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The ex-reality star spoke to Us Weekly, while promoting his new sports betting venture, “The Judges’ Pick,” and testosterone pill endorsement, “Get Hard.”

Giudice commented that the couple should “kiss my butt” for scoring them spots on the reality show.

“They’re just ignorant and I just don’t pay attention to them,” Giudice, 48, told the outlet. “They’re irrelevant, you know what I mean? In reality, they oughta kiss my butt for being on that show … they never would be on that show if it wasn’t for me.”

Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband’s beef with the Gorgas was reignited after Joe and Melissa slammed him on a recent episode of RHONJ. Teresa defended her ex-husband while noting the finalization of their divorce, and her brother went off.

“I’m mad at the son of a bitch for what he did to you!” Joe Gorga said about Giudice during the March 31 episode.“He ruined everything and he put you in jail. My wife is a f—king hundred percent right! You gonna defend him?”

Joe also blamed Giudice for the death of his mother, which occurred shortly after Teresa returned from an 11 month federal prison stint.

“F—k that piece of s—t,” Joe shouted. “He put my mother in a f—king grave, so I’m supposed to f—king like him?”

Melissa also fired a shot at Giudice during a later conversation with her co-star, Jackie Goldschneider—claiming that her sister-in-law had been in an unhappy marriage for at least a decade.

“Teresa held a lot behind those walls,” she said in a confessional spot. “She was always on the defense trying to, like, back up what her marriage was, what her life was.”

Giudice said that while he didn’t watch the show even while he was on it, he still hears about aired comments coming from his former in-laws.

“They always have something stupid to say,” he added. “It’s not like they ever say anything that even makes any sense. If half the stuff they said was true, it’d be alright, but everything they say is just a lie.”

Giudice, who is currently in the Bahamas after being deported to Italy in 2019, added that he does not expect an apology for the comments, nor does he want one.

“I don’t want anything from them,” he said. “It doesn’t matter. They’re in the past and I’ll probably never see them again, which is good.”

Giudice confirmed that he and Teresa have a “cordial” relationship after splitting for good in 2019. The ex-couple finalized their divorce in September 2020, and share four daughters—Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

