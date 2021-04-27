Celebrity News Jennifer Lopez Ultimately Ended Engagement to Alex Rodriguez Over Madison LeCroy Affair! By

Jennifer Lopez made the final break from Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez, after disputing breakup rumors for weeks, and her reason reportedly stemmed from “trust issues” she had with her ex-fiance.

Jennifer, 51, reportedly decided to split from the former MLB star because there were too many “unresolved” issues over the last few months.

“She has been pretty miserable,” a source told People, “and didn’t think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex.”

As reported, Alex, 45, was embroiled in a scandal involving Southern Charm star, Madison LeCroy, and the duo’s communication was exposed during the reality show’s reunion series.

Jennifer Lopez was reportedly struggling to trust Alex, and ultimately “insisted” on ending the relationship. It has not been confirmed that Alex’s alleged connection to the Southern Charm star played into her decision.

While sources close to the couple say that “infidelity” was not behind Jennifer’s decision to walk away, swirling rumors about her fiancé reportedly strained the relationship, after Jennifer headed to the Dominican Republic for work.

“..whether or not he has cheated doesn’t matter,” insiders said. “She won’t tolerate the fear of it in the air between them.”

The couple became engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019, after dating for two years. Sources reported that the Covid-19 lockdown exacerbated ongoing issues within their relationship.

“They both liked spending more time together as a family, but it was difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day,” a source told the outlet.

The former couple is currently working to separate their intertwined family relationships. Jennifer’s twins, Max and Emme, 13, and Alex’s daughters, Ella, 13, and Natasha, 16, had become close friends. The A-list duo also have several business connections and share properties in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.

“They’re especially sad for the kids since they are all so close,” an insider close to Jennifer shared. “It’s not a good situation but inevitable.”

The source added that Jennifer has shifted her full-time focus to her children and her work.

“Jennifer has been in these difficult situations before. She is not one to sit around and cry,” the friend revealed. “Her kids make her the happiest. She is doing well.”

Jennifer has also received support from her ex and father of her children, Marc Anthony, who recently brought their kids to the Dominican Republic to spend time with their mother.

“Jennifer and Marc have a great relationship,” the tipster noted. “Having him around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting.”

“They will try to be friends, and there is respect there,” a Miami source said of Jennifer and Alex. “But they are definitely going their separate ways.”

