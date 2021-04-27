Real Housewives of New Jersey Gia Giudice Talks Private Sit Down With Jackie Goldschneider After ‘RHONJ’ Analogy Drama! By

Gia Giudice asked Jackie Goldschneider for a private one-on-one meeting after the drama between the reality star and her mother, Teresa Giudice, exploded on the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Gia shared what went down while filming the “Real Housekids of Bravo” special with Watch What Happens Live host, Andy Cohen. ET shared a sneak peek of the college student chatting with Cohen about the fallout that occurred after Jackie dropped her “analogy” bomb on the first episode of Season 11.

Viewers know that Jackie made an analogy about Gia using cocaine in an attempt to prove a point to Teresa, who had spread a rumor about Jackie’s husband’s alleged infidelity.

Gia shared that Jackie’s jab struck a nerve in the teaser.

“I was, like, completely disgusted by it. I never thought my name would ever be brought up,” Gia said. “Especially just, like, being on the show for so long, no Housewife has ever disrespected me. And for me to ever — for one person to ever use my name in a poor manner, I was like, in shock.”

Jackie posted a public apology after the episode aired in February, and revealed that she had spoken privately with Gia. Gia clarified that she was the one who asked for the meeting.

“I, honestly, reached out to her,” she claimed— “because I had complaints from my sorority. I was almost put in a meeting, because they wanted to make sure I was OK. I dealt with a lot of things because of this analogy, and I made her very aware of that. And then, following that, she did apologize and then she did her Twitter apology, which I did… I, like, I thought it was all right, but it wasn’t anything too crazy.”

ET spoke to Jackie after the premiere dropped, and the reality star reiterated her intention and her apology.

“She’s a great girl and I would never want to hurt her reputation,” Jackie said. “I just want to make sure everyone understands that it was really just to get Teresa to understand — at the very end of a long and frustrating conversation — how I was feeling.”

“There was absolutely no truth to that,” the Bravo star noted. “It was definitely just an analogy. I was trying to make the point about … how words can hurt.”

Andy Cohen confirmed that about a dozen children of current and former “Real Housewives” would appear on the special. Gia will be joined by Don’t Be Tardy star, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, Brielle, Caroline Manzo’s sons, Albie and Chris, Ramona

Singer’s daughter, Avery, Kandi Burruss’ daughter, Riley, Luann de Lessep’s daughter, Victoria, Meredith Marks’ son, Brooks, and Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter, Briana Culberson.

Cohen gave a special shout-out to Briana, calling her the “first daughter of all the daughters,” adding— “Briana walked so the rest could run.”

The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen event airs on Mother’s Day, May 9, at 10:30 pm, ET. The special tops off Cohen’s WWHL “A-May-Zing Party Week” which will feature special episodes every night, beginning Monday, May 3.

