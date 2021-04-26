Real Housewives of Atlanta Falynn Guobadia’s Cheating Caused Her Divorce From Wealthy African! By

Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer, Falynn Guobadia’s husband, Simon Guobadia, suggested that his wife had been unfaithful, during a recent social media chat session with fans.

As reported last week, the couple’s decision to end their marriage was announced on social media, on Thursday.

“After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” Falynn wrote on her Instagram Story.

“We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This mutual decision was not made lightly,” she continued — “and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.”

Simon also announced the split on both his Instagram feed and his Instagram Story.

“After a year and a half together, Falynn and I have made the mutual decision to end our marriage. Despite our willingness to be transparent, we respectfully ask for privacy at this time. Thank you,” he wrote.

Simon posted a photo of the couple just before Valentine’s Day — alongside a statement about never giving up on love.

“It took me a life time to learn how to love someone unconditionally even when I did not have examples of that growing up. It is never too late to learn because an empty heart is even more of a greater burden,” he wrote in a since deleted post, captured by the Atlanta Black Star. ”I’m still learning, I’m not quite there and quite frankly, loving someone deeply is not a destination because it does get bumpy. It is a life time journey.”

“Try to get comfortable and enjoy as much of the ride as possible. Cheers to my fellow brothers that try. Never give up on love,” he added.

Simon took to his Instagram Story to allege that Falynn had stepped out of their marriage. Simon appeared to be responding to fan comments, during an Instagram Live session.

“You guys just want something very salacious. How was [the] infidelity exposed? Just understand that I’m very good at what I do when I need to find something out,” Simon said, in response to a fan question.

“In order for you to have a healthy relationship you have to be emotionally on the same level. You have to vibrate on the same level, spiritually and all of that. When one person is up here and the other person is doing this, vibrating down, you can either go down with them or continue to resist and vibrate up. And eventually, something’s gonna give and say ‘Okay I want to continue to vibrate [high] because when I do these things – good things – happen to me. But when I go do these [bad] things over there rather it’s to cheat or do drugs-or do any kind of thing that is harmful to your spirit or body, there are consequences for it,’” he explained.

Simon revealed that the couple’s relationship had been on the rocks for months.

“We were broken up since late January. I’ve been in this state of mind, of pain, for over a year,” he shared.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

