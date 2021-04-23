Real Housewives of Atlanta Falynn Guobadia & Her Husband Simon Split After One Year Of Marriage! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Falynn Guobadia and her husband Simon have decided to end their marriage.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie announced the couple’s breakup on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

“After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” Falynn began.

“We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This mutual decision was not made lightly,” she continued — “and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.”

Falynn, 31, thanked her supporters for showing “a great deal of love for our family.”

“You all do not go unnoticed,” the reality star added.

Simon also announced the split on both his Instagram feed and his Instagram Story.

“After a year and a half together, Falynn and I have made the mutual decision to end our marriage. Despite our willingness to be transparent, we respectfully ask for privacy at this time. Thank you,” he wrote.

Rumors about the couple have been circulating in recent weeks, after the duo appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram. Falynn shut down the gossip during an appearance on The Jasmine Brand, on March 31.

“That rumor came from a miserable person,” she said. “Simon and I, we go through our marital issues, just like everyone else. Everybody has their own s—. Whether we unfollow and we follow back and we delete our stuff or whatever the case is, just let us go through our stuff. We’re just like everyone else. We’re normal people.”

Simon posted a photo of the couple just before Valentine’s Day — alongside a statement about never giving up on love.

“It took me a life time to learn how to love someone unconditionally even when I did not have examples of that growing up. It is never too late to learn because an empty heart is even more of a greater burden,” he wrote in a since deleted post, captured by the Atlanta Black Star. ”I’m still learning, I’m not quite there and quite frankly, loving someone deeply is not a destination because it does get bumpy. It is a life time journey.”

“Try to get comfortable and enjoy as much of the ride as possible. Cheers to my fellow brothers that try. Never give up on love,” he added.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips