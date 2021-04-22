Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Brandi Glanville Slams Kenya Moore and Reveals Andy Cohen Lies! By

Brandi Glanville has conceded that her “Housewives” days are over, after once believing that she would be invited back to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, following Lisa Vanderpump’s departure, in 2019.

Brandi Glanville opened up about closing the Bravo door for good, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. The RHOBH alum dished about her relationships with Denise Richards and Kim Richards, and gave her take on Kathy Hilton’s presence on the show. The ex-reality star also ` shared an update on her relationship with her ex husband, Eddie Cibrian’s mistress turned wife, LeAnn Rimes.

“I had had conversations in the past about coming back, [Andy Cohen] and I had. He’s like, ‘Maybe after [Lisa Vanderpump] leaves, and we’ll look into that,’ And then Lisa left and then really, unfortunately, her mom and brother passed, and they were like, ‘Listen, we don’t want to pour salt in her wounds,’” Brandi told ET ON Tuesday, April 20.

She added that her “Housewives days are done.”

Brandi was not invited to attend the reunion series after being featured throughout Season 10, for going public with her alleged fling with Denise Richards.

“There was no closure for me,” she continued. “There was no closure for the audience or the other women, and I felt like it was selfish of [Denise] to not be honest, because that’s what you sign up to do on a reality show.”

Brandi shared that she had not seen Denise since filming Season 10, and said that she felt “extorted” when Denise warned that her husband, Aaron Phypers, would have an extreme reaction if he learned of their rumored tryst.

“I felt like a cheater, and I hate cheaters,” she explained, adding that it was Kim Richards who pushed her to expose the alleged affair on camera.

“I want to have a conversation with [Denise]. I do. I’ve reached out through her agent. I’ve reached out to her. I’m sure I’m blocked in her phone. But, who cares if two chicks hook up? I just don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” Brandi shared.

Brandi not only lost her friendship with Denise, but also fell out with Kim Richards after she was put off by a joke about threesomes.

“I last talked to her New Year’s Eve. I texted her, I emailed her. We’re not talking,” Brandi clarified.

“It’s depressing,” she continued. “And I talked to Kyle about it and, you know, Kyle is not that close to her either. So she’s like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you. You’ve been such a great friend to her.’”

Brandi admitted that she would be tuning in to the upcoming season of RHOBH.

“That’s my family,” she remarked. “Of course, I’m going to watch it. I want to see how it unfolds.”

Brandi weighed in on the most compelling storyline of Season 11, Erika Jayne’s divorce from Tom Girardi.

“I think it’s going to be difficult for her because she’s already lived it, and then to go back and watch it? Because she seemed real pissed, really pissed in those trailer spots,” Brandi noted. “She does not have a good poker face. She was pissed.”

Brandi believes that Kathy Hilton will be a fun addition to the cast.

“Kathy is hilarious,” Brandi explained. “She’s always laughing. She’s always happy. She’s the sweetest person, and if she has a little cocktail, it’s real fun. So I think she’s going to be great.”

Brandi then spoke about her role on the Netflix series, “Family Reunion” which will also feature Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore, and Real Housewives of Potomac star, Candiace Dillard.

“My manager reached out and she said that they specifically wanted myself, Kenya, and Candiace, and they were not going to take no for an answer,” Brandi said, adding that she was “nervous because of Kenya.”

Brandi dished that Kenya behaved like a diva right from the start.

“She said, ‘Nice of you to make it.’ And I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re starting like this?’ But it was fine,” Brandi said.

“She lived up to her diva-ness a little bit, with, like, asking everyone to get her tea constantly, even like the producer,” she continued. “I’m like, ‘I think that’s your boss. I don’t think he’s going to get you tea.’”

Brandi confirmed that she and LeAnn Rimes are getting along great.

“This took time and 10 years,” Brandi revealed. “And I think that LeAnn grew up a lot, and I know that I’ve grown a lot. We just we’ve grown up. We’re not little brats anymore… We’re, like, girly girls, we talk about everything and it’s all fine and great.”

“There’s no weirdness, there’s no awkwardness. The kids are super happy when we’re all together and it’s finally good,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 premieres on Wednesday, May 19, at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

