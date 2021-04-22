Real Housewives of New Jersey Andy Cohen Reveals Why Bravo Did Not Fire Teresa Giudice When She Went To Prison! By

Andy Cohen has revealed why Bravo did not fire Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice, after she was sent to federal prison on multiple counts of fraud. The Bravo executive spoke out about the controversy during a recent interview with Vulture.

“There were people who said, ‘You have to fire her,’” Cohen told Vulture. “And it’s like, ‘Look, she’s going to jail. We’ve invested all this time.’ This was something that her friends were accusing her of for years, and she was running from it. I’d rather see her grow as a human being than kill her off.”

The Bravo star served 11 and a half months of a 15-month sentence in a minimum-security prison in Danbury, Connecticut. She was released in December 2016.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Jen Shah, is currently back filming the series after her arrest, according to a new Us Weekly report. The reality star was arrested in March, while filming Season 2 of the newest Bravo franchise.

“She’s definitely back to filming with the cast,” the insider told the outlet on Tuesday, April 20.

Jen Shah, 47, and her assistant, Stuart Smith, 43, were arrested for allegedly stealing from hundreds of victims via a telemarketing scheme. They were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Court docs state that the duo could be facing 30 years in prison.

“Shah and Smith flaunted their lavish lifestyle to the public as a symbol of their ‘success,’” a statement issued by Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent-in-Charge Peter Fitzhugh read. “In reality, they allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people.”

A source told Us that the cast was “completely shocked” when she was arrested while filming the reality show.

“The women were all about the take a trip to Colorado in the coming days. The women aren’t sure if they are still going yet,” the source added.

A separate snitch dished that Bravo production plans to air as much of the arrest drama as possible.

“Production sees this as a great story line. One that everyone will want to see unfold,” the tipster said. “It’s ratings gold. They’re going to use as much footage as they can that they’re legally allowed to use.”

Shah gave a nod to the legal drama earlier this week on her Instagram Stories, writing—“True friends will be by your side through it all.” The RHOSLC star added the hashtags “#ShahSquad #ShahStrong #JusticeForJenShah.”

As reported in March, the Utah reality star compared herself to convicted felon, Teresa Giudice, just months before her own arrest.

Jen Shah, reacted to an angry photo of herself during a group lunch in a September 2020 tweet — the snapped setting similar to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s infamous table flipping scene.

“Teresa walked, so I could run,” Shah joked at the time.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

