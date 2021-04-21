Real Housewives of Dallas ‘RHOD’ Star Tiffany Moon’s Husband Dragged Into His Father’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit! By

Daniel Moon, husband of Real Housewives of Dallas star, Tiffany Moon, is being forced into a lawsuit accusing his father, David Moon, of sexually assaulting a former employee.

The woman filed a request in February to depose Daniel, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online.

The woman, who goes by the pseudonym, Jane Doe 3, filed a lawsuit against David Moon, his relative, Sam Moon, and their family business, Sam Moon Group, where Tiffany’s husband sits as vice president. The woman worked as a cart girl for Coyote Ridge Golf Club, a golf course owned by the Moon family.

A lawyer repping a separate alleged victim wrote in court papers— “David Moon and his sons, Daniel Moon and Sam Moon, have treated women as objects of their sexual urges instead of as the women—daughters, sisters, wives, and mothers—they are. They used Coyote Ridge Golf Club as their sexual playground.”

Jane Doe 3 served Daniel with legal papers back in February, demanding that he sit for a deposition. Daniel agreed to be deposed and answer questions under oath. Doe accused David and Sam of assault and battery in her original lawsuit. She alleged that they would rub her butt and claimed that David aggressively grabbed her breasts on multiple occasions.

“The Defendants would also verbally abuse the Plaintiff and call her several derogatory names, including but not limited to, the following words and/or phrases: “stupid,” “ignorant,” “dumb,” “stupid white girl,” “arrogant white girl,” “uneducated,” “you look awful,” “you look sick,” “you don’t know anything,” Doe said in docs.

The alleged assaults supposedly occurred every month for a year, between April 2016 to April 2017.

The former employee claimed that David staffed his golf course “with pretty, young female employees, whom he ordered to dress in skimpy outfits and serve at his beck and call. The women were expected to allow pats, grabs, rub, gropes, prods and fingers jammed in unwelcome places by David Moon because David Moon was the owner, and they were expected to make the owner happy.”

David and Sam Moon deny all accusations of wrongdoing. The case is headed for trial and is scheduled to begin in June.

Tiffany Moon, a Season 5 newbie, is a frontline physician and a mom to twin girls. She graduated from Cornell at the age of 19 and completed her medical degree in only four years. The anesthesiologist was initially nervous about joining the show, but wanted young girls to see more female doctors on reality TV.

Daniel has been growing his family company, Sam Moon Group, and “has led a transformational change at the company,” according to a “D Magazine” article. The company has expanded beyond wholesale retail to luxury hotels. A ground lease lawsuit against his father inspired Daniel to attend law school before entering the family business.

“My dad lost everything because of that lawsuit,” Moon said in the “D Magazine” interview.

Tiffany and Daniel tied the knot in 2008.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Tuesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

