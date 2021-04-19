Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Drags Lisa Vanderpump Amid Restaurant Shut Down! By

Kyle Richards claimed that she never wanted to be a reality star and spilled some inside tea about her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, ahead of the Season 11 premiere.

Fans know that Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards shared a fun friendship and that Bravo captured the duo’s travels and shopping trips. Their relationship hit a wall during Season 9, after a story leaked about Dorit Kemsley’s botched dog adoption from Lisa’s rescue center, “Vanderpump Dogs.”

Most of the cast believed that Lisa spilled the story to the media, and Kyle confronted her friend on camera with the accusation. Lisa vehemently denied the allegation, and because Kyle did not stick by her, the friendship between the Bravo besties crashed and burned.

Kyle recently spoke to journalist, Anna Peele, for an extensive Vulture piece about Bravo. The writer later tweeted one of the reality star’s quotes that didn’t make it into the article.

“Kyle Richards said of Lisa Vanderpump, ‘she was kind of like the villain, and people didn’t realize for so long,’” she wrote, alongside a devil emoji.

While the duo’s friendship might never recover, Kyle confessed that she hadn’t given up hope, in May 2020.

“I think there’s always room to repair any friendship,” Kyle told Us Weekly at the time. “Any time you’ve cared about someone and shared a lot with them, I think there’s always room for that. But, you know, it has to be a two-way street.”

Kyle also spoke to Andy Cohen on his E! limited series, “For Real: The Story of Reality TV,” and opened up about spending a decade in the Bravo spotlight.

“I can’t believe it!” she said. “I mean, I look at pictures and I think, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re all so much older.’ And I look at my kids and Porsha was in diapers and now she’s in middle school.”

Kyle then told the Bravo executive that she never dreamed of a reality TV career, because she had informed her manager that she was not interested in the genre.

“When my manager called me, I said, ‘I don’t want to do reality television.’ You know, there were two things I never really wanted to do [and that] was reality television and soap operas,” she said.

“I was approached and I thought, well this could be fun [and] easy,” she added. “I’ll just hang out with my kids and friends and they’ll follow me around. What could possibly go wrong, I mean, you know… It’s gonna be great!”

Andy noted the irony of landing “on a reality show that is a soap opera,” and Kyle joked about believing that she had control over her own journey.

“Exactly! I didn’t even think about that,” she remarked. “Yes! That’s what I get for thinking I can plan my future.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 premieres on Wednesday, May 19, at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

