Real Housewives of Atlanta 'RHOA' Reunion Drama Explodes Between Kenya Moore & Drew Sidora!

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Bravo dropped a sneak peek look at the explosive, three-part Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion series, on Thursday. The post-season sit-down, which will play out against a dungeon themed backdrop, begins Sunday, April 25, at 8 pm.

The Season 13 reunion preview kicks off with the cast — Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Drew Sidora — speaking over each other while host, Andy Cohen, calmly takes in the chaotic arguing.

Drew Sidora offers a prayer to bless the gathering, and asks for the “truth to be revealed.” Porsha and Kenya face off, and Cohen even drops to the ground at one point asking Kandi, “Is that how you’d like me mistress?”

“You know i always love them on their knees,” Kandi responds, playing along as a dominatrix.

“Strippergate” drama will be rehashed, and the sneak peek clip reveals Porsha declaring, “To bring four years ago today to try an add and condemn me with Bolo, because I’m a single f–king woman and I can do whatever I want.”

Kandi also reflects on Cynthia Bailey’s wild bachelorette bash, and sounds off about some girl on girl action.

“She went back and told the group you were an undercover lesbian,” Kandi remarks.

Kenya Moore takes aim at Drew Sidora, slamming her baby daddy.

“Your family is not under the same roof. Your baby daddy is under the roof of a jail,” Kenya says.

Cohen will also try and get to the bottom of Drew’s husband, Ralph’s three day disappearing act to Tampa.

“Friends” of the cast, Marlo Hampton, Shamea Morton and LaToya Ali, will also make reunion appearances, to weigh in on Season 13.

ET spoke to Kandi earlier this month, who hinted that some reunion drama went down between Drew and LaToya. She shared that Porsha and Kenya might not make amends during the reunion, but added that there is still hope for the cast frenemies.

“I hate that they have gotten back on the wrong foot, but I personally have seen crazier situations subside and get back to a better place,” Kandi said. “So I wouldn’t say that they couldn’t ever fix it. It could be fixed. If Kenya and Marlo can fix it, Kenya and Porsha, you can fix it. I just feel like there are other things that we would like to see, for sure. I definitely feel like we would like to see them say, OK, let’s bury the hatchet.”

Press play below to check out the trailer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo. Part 1 of the reunion series will air on April 25, Part 2 on May 2 and Part 3 on May 9.

