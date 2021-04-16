Real Housewives of Beverly Hills PHOTOS: Erika Jayne’s $16 Million Mansion Being Sold To Pay Off Her Husband’s Massive Debt By

The Pasadena mansion once shared by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, is about to hit the market.

The trustee overseeing Tom’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case has been given the green light from a federal bankruptcy judge to hire a Compass real estate agent, according to documents obtained by Radar Online.

The ruling allows the sale of the $16 million dollar property, which has been featured multiple times on the Bravo reality show.

Tom is reportedly still living in the home, and is currently suffering from both Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. His brother, Robert Girardi, was appointed by the court as conservator over Tom’s estate.

The home will be sold to the highest bidder, and Tom will be ordered to vacate the home within 15 days.

The 10,277 square ft. house has 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. Erika moved out of the home shortly after she filed for divorce, after a 21 year marriage. Erika filed for divorce in November, and the case is pending. Tom responded to the filing by asking the court to terminate his wife’s right to support.

As reported, Erika Jayne objected to the potential sale of the $16 million mansion in March, as trustees prepared to sell off the property to pay off Tom’s multiple creditors. Erika also requested $600k in exemptions.

“BREAKING: FINALLY, Erika Girardi appears in the bankruptcy case through counsel to object to the sale of the house without giving her estate $600,000 in exemptions. This is huge news,” attorney Ronald Richards wrote on Twitter on March 23. “Now she is subject to the Court’s jurisdiction and discovery.”

The attorney said that the reality star’s request was strange, considering the fact that her name is not actually on the property.

“It is incredible that her 1st words legally since this all started is I want my $600K exemption carved out of any motion,” he wrote in a second tweet. “The house is not in her name. This will throw the settlement into a contested proceeding for sure.”

Richards revealed that Erika is claiming a “marital interest in the home” and clarified that the motion points to Tom and Erika’s ongoing divorce.

The reality star moved into a $1.5 million rental property, a 3 bed/ 2 bath, 2015 sq. ft. home, shortly after she filed for divorce.

As reported in January — Erika is reportedly living next door to Armie Hammer. Popular Instagram account, Deuxmoi, posted a screenshot of one of Armie’s alleged posts, shared on a seemingly secret Instagram page. The alleged share included a sexy snap of Erika posing in lingerie. The Bravoleb was photographed outside her former $6 million dollar mansion.

“My new neighbor just moved in recently and slid in to my DMs. She said she can here what happens over on my side of the fence and she wants in. This is my new neighbor,” Armie captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo Wednesday, May 19, at 8 pm, ET.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips