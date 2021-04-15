Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Spills Tea About Her Past Marriage! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Sister Wives star, Robyn Brown, opened up about her first marriage during Sunday’s episode, revealing that the relationship was painful and contentious.

Robyn looked back on her time with her ex-husband and described her mindset in approaching a potential second marriage.

The show featured a conversation between Robyn and Janelle Brown, where they discussed communication styles within their large plural family.

“The conversations with the five of us are like, I go home with a stomachache almost every single time,” Robyn told Janelle, about how she processed discussions between her husband, Kody Brown, and her three “sister wives.”

“COVID is really magnifying our communication breakdown issues,” Robyn told cameras. “We’re just not really talking to each other about COVID — we’re talking at each other.”

Janelle analyzed her own communication style during the exchange.

“I think sometimes you just are quiet and I’m just like, ram, ram, ram. This is great, this is great, this is great,’ — this all exuberance, but I know it can seem like, I’m forcing,” Janelle said.

“I am a little more quiet. I have a tendency to be cautious,” Robyn noted.

Robyn spoke about her marriage to Kody in a confessional spot, revealing that the couple has had few arguments during their ten year marriage.

“Let’s just say that it’s rare that I fight with him. I probably could name five real fights in the last 10, 11 years we’ve been together,” she told viewers. “Probably five real fights. Maybe not even that.”

Robyn reflected on her marriage to the father of her three children, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna.

“I was married before, and in that marriage there was a lot of fighting and there was a lot of pain,” she said. “I promised myself as I came out of my divorce, I was like, ‘If I ever marry again, I’m just going to be more cautious and more careful.’”

Robyn joined the Brown clan in 2010, as Kody’s fourth wife. Kody tied the knot with Meri in April 1990, then spiritually wed Janelle in 1993 and Christine in 1994. Fans know that Meri agreed to divorce Kody so he could legally wed Robyn in 2014, in order to adopt her three children from her first marriage. Kody considers all of his marriages “spiritual” unions, but Robyn has long been labeled Kody’s preferred partner, by “Sister Wives” viewers.

Kody and Robyn have two children together, Solomon and Ariella, and the couple discussed having another child during Sunday’s episode.

“I’m 41 years old. Like, there’s a biological clock ticking,” she said in an interview spot. “I’m not getting younger. We can’t sit here and stall out on this if this is what we’re going to do.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10 pm, ET, on TLC.

