Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Plans To Sue Erika Jayne For Stashing Millions Intended For Orphans Underway! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, is reportedly facing an impending lawsuit.

Los Angeles attorney, Ronald Richards is reporting that the trustee assigned to oversee the assets of Erika’s estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, is in the process of hiring lawyers to sue the reality star.

“BREAKING: Thomas Girardi’s Trustee [Jason Rund] is obtaining special counsel to sue [Erika Jayne],” Richards wrote on Twitter on April 14. “The proposed special counsel is a defendant in lawsuit by the Girardi Keese Trustee Elissa Miller. There may be a conflict and the two Trustee’s may not be working in tandem on this.”

Richards went on to state that the case suggests that Erika received money from Thomas that she is refusing to turn over to the trustees.

“This means that there is credible information that Erika Jayne has received [money] from Tom Girardi and may have transferred it to others,” he added. “She is refusing to give it back. It is 33%/45% split depending on the stage of the case.”

Richards also referenced a comment that Erika made in the Season 11 trailer, where the Bravo star joked about Kyle Richards donating to her “legal fund” during a cast shopping trip.

“[Erika Jayne] referenced a legal fund. Was it [for] this?” he asked, highlighting an agreement between Thomas’ trustee and Abir Cohen Treyzon Salo, LLP.

The agreement reveals that the trustee was seeking advice in an effort to “seek recovery of assets” from the r

A Twitter user asked the question on the minds of most fans, writing, “So this proves that Erika knew about all of this?”

“We will see when she is sued,” Richards responded.

Erika Jayne filed for divorce from Tom after a 20 year marriage, in November. The ex-couple was later accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement cash designated to compensate families of victims of a plane crash.

As reported, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer dropped on Monday — and all eyes are on Erika Jayne.

The Season 11 teaser hints that the reality star is ready to spill the tea, while navigating her divorce amid lots of legal drama.

“I did not see it ending this way,” the performer tells her cast mates in the Bravo trailer.

Dorit Kemsley notes that the crash victims cited in the lawsuit were “widows and orphans,” during a cast dinner party featured in the preview.

“It makes you feel sick,” Dorit remarks.

“Did you know any of this?” Kyle Richards asks, to which Erika responds, “No one knows the answer, but him.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo Wednesday, May 19, at 8 pm, ET.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips