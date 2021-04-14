Real Housewives of New Jersey Teresa Giudice’s Boyfriend Luis Ruelas DUMPED His GF For ‘RHONJ’ Fame, Serial Cheater & Odd Sexual Kinks!! By

Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, Kim DePaola, is claiming that Teresa Giudice’s boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, is a shady character.

Fans will remember that Kim (aka Kim D.) was known for stirring up drama, and has never been afraid to speak her mind. Kim no longer appears on RHONJ, but claims that she hears plenty of gossip about the current cast. Kim appeared on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, and dished on lots of topics.

She was asked what she knew about Teresa’s new beau, and Kim alleged to know “everything” about Luis.

“He has a history,” she began. “He has a history of a few women that were in his life that don’t think very highly of him. They said that there was, you know, some forms of abuse. I haven’t heard about physical… it’s more mental abuse [and] locking them out of their houses, you know, things like that. [His exes say] that he’s a narcissist – all that kind of stuff – [and] that he has interesting sexual preferences. And he has – he’s the manager of some sex club out of Allendale, New Jersey.”

The Posche boutique owner claimed that Luis has a nasty streak and a reputation as a cheater. She alleged that the businessman’s former lovers have shared their stories, and claimed that Luis actually ditched his last girlfriend for Teresa.

“I think he cheated on most of them. He came on very strong with them and then he somehow turns against them,” she explained. “And then they have to… they have to watch their back because certain things happen to them, like one girl saying her tires were slashed.”

“He was with a girl the day he met Teresa,” Kim continued. “He was living with someone and he went in and he was telling the girl, ‘My gosh, I met Teresa Giudice,’ and she goes, ‘I don’t care, whatever.’ He made a big deal of it and then one day he just never came home. And that’s how he broke up with her for Teresa. So, you know, he’s got a little history.”

Kim then began to produce receipts via her cellphone, seemingly showing David Yontef a private message tying Luis to a sex club called “Sacred Sexuality Meetup.”

“He’s the organizer, he’s [the manager],” she said. “Yeah, I think it’s, you know, a swingers type. Yeah. Organizer, member since 2016. Listen, Teresa talks about sex all the time [and] she might not have a problem with it.”

Kim snarked that Teresa may have met her “narcissist match” due to her obvious happiness about the budding relationship.

“She’s loving her life right now. Oh my gosh, dancing in a private jet, you know what I mean?” she quipped. “He’s coming on strong, [and] God only knows spending all kinds of money on her, and she fell for him. Like, I’ve heard that he’s very charming and she fell for him.”

“I saw in an interview she did [and] she was gushing,” Kim noted. “Like, she was gushing that she’s in love so God bless her. Let’s just hope that two narcissists met their match. It looks like [he has money.] I mean, they’re flying [and] you’ve gotta pay for a private jet.”

Kim added that she wished Teresa well, but is “unnerved” by the information she’s heard about Luis.

“She’s done me dirty…. bad,” she said. “But I would never wish [for] her to meet someone who was going to do something bad to her. I would never.”

“I’m really not going to try to talk smack about this guy,” Kim added. “I don’t know him. I’m only saying what I heard from the horse’s mouth — from the women that he was with — that there are some things that have gone on that brings me pause… that makes me gasp a little bit. He’s in the limelight now, so he can’t do to Teresa what he did to them because everyone in the world’s gonna know. She’s an international reality star! Some people hate her, but she’s beloved, so he’s not going to get away with that. So, he might be on his best behavior. We’ll see.”

