Real Housewives of Atlanta LaToya Ali's New Boyfriend Is A Male Escort & Jeffree Star Is His Alleged Client!

Adam Ali, ex-husband of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, LaToya Ali, is alleging that her new beau, Von, is a male escort and makeup guru, Jeffree Star, is his alleged client.

Adam made the shocking claim via a scorching video.

“Homie, long story short, you’re a male escort. You’ll do anything for clout,” Adam said.

“The receipts are there,” he continued, in the scathing share. “I can’t spare you any more. And I’m only doing this unfortunately because you’ve been paper cutting me. You’re really trying to play this daddy, big daddy, stepdaddy role way too fast. Keep your hands away from my child, my daughter. Don’t play with me.”

LaToya Ali shared in a recent video that Von had bought them matching Rolex watches. Adam shot down the claim, and dished a receipt.

“She bought her own self a rollie,” he said. “The only thing honey is you forgot to have the receipt sent to your house. It got sent over here. And in fact, you put it on credit. That’s a d*mn shame. And then you attributed the rollie, the chain or whatever to the dude to make him seem like your protector. He’s a provider. You’re going out sad.”

Adam produced proof — showing his viewers an actual receipts. See below.

As reported last week, LaToya Ali claims that she used to be physically abused by her ex, sharing her alleged story on her YouTube channel. The Bravo star alleged that her husband went off, after discovering that she had stepped out of their marriage.

“So I went on a boat cruise and I cheated on Adam,” LaToya said in one part of the two part video. “I got physical with a male — we didn’t have intercourse at all. When I got back from the cruise Adam found out about it. When I walked in the house I saw him sitting on the couch and he just looked irate. He looked like he was — he just looked like he was crazy. And it kind of scared me because I was like ‘What’s going on here?’ Because I didn’t think that he would know what I was doing on a cruise in the middle of the ocean.”

“So I went upstairs,” she continued. “When I went to bed, he came in the room and he turned down the light, grabbed my legs, and pulled me — like dragged me off the bed. He picked me up, shoved me against the wall, and he started to choke me.”

All About The Tea broke down the Adam/LaToya/Von drama on YouTube. Press play below to watch.

LaToya Ali also alleged that Adam “purposely got me pregnant” as a way to keep her in the marriage, amid her threats of divorce.

“I was trying to leave, and I ended up pregnant. He knows my weakness is alcohol,” LaToya said. “We got extremely drunk with our friends. I completely blacked out. And I woke up the next morning, and I didn’t even know if I had sex or not at all.”

Adam later sounded off on social media, to respond to his ex-wife’s allegations. He said that he was infuriated after LaToya returned from her cruise and laid down on their bed, because of what he claimed he had discovered.

He admitted that he raised his voice, shouted things like “get the f–k out of here” and that there was some “hustle and tussle.” He denied striking his wife and also disputed the claim that he took advantage of her.

LaToya and Adam were married for six years and share three children.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

