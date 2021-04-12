Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna Denies Bitching To Andy Cohen About Bravo Dissing Her Daughters Over ‘WWHL Live Kids’ Special! By

Lisa Rinna is sounding off, denying that she was one of the Real Housewives who complained to Andy Cohen about icing their child out of his upcoming “Watch What Happens Live” kids special.

“My kids were asked to do it,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 8.

Lisa Rinna is mom to two daughters, Delilah, 22, and Amelia, 19.

“It wasn’t me Calling Big Daddy,” the reality star quipped.

The RHOBH star confessed to being curious about who put the heat on Cohen for supposedly snubbing their kids.

“But now I want to know who called,” she added, after setting the record straight.

Cohen dished during a Wednesday episode of his radio show, “Radio Andy,” that he had heard from multiple “Housewives” who were not happy about their child being excluded from participating in the special WWHL episode.

“First of all, I will say I heard from two moms yesterday saying, ‘Why wasn’t my daughter included?’” he revealed on Wednesday.

The Bravo bigwig would not spill the identity of the Bravo moms, but did clarify that the daughter of “Real Housewives of New York City” star, Sonja Morgan, was not asked because she never appeared on the show.

“I would have loved to have [Morgan’s daughter] Quincy,” the executive producer explained to a caller. “She’s never been on the show. So I wouldn’t even ask.”

Cohen confirmed that about a dozen children of current and former “Real Housewives” would appear on the special. Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Gia, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, Brielle, Caroline Manzo’s sons, Albie and Chris, Ramona Singer’s daughter, Avery, Kandi Burruss’ daughter, Riley, Luann de Lessep’s daughter, Victoria, Meredith Marks’ son, Brooks, and Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter, Briana Culberson, will all participate.

Cohen gave a special shout out to Briana, calling her the “first daughter of all the daughters,” adding— “Briana walked so the rest could run.”

Lisa Rinna’s daughter, Amelia Hamlin, has made headlines in recent months for being romantically linked with “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” personality, Scott Disick, 37. The duo began publicly dating in October 2020.

Lisa Rinna weighed in on the controversial romance last week, posting a photo of the couple holding hands on a Miami beach, on April 6.

“Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats,” she captioned the snap.

In a separate post, Rinna shared a photo of herself in a similar hat.

As reported last month, Amelia and Scott were spotted touring luxury homes in the Miami area, according to a report by The New York Post. The couple checked out several waterfront properties, all valued at $5 million plus.

Scott sold one of his LA properties in November for $5.6 million, raking in a hefty profit after purchasing the home in 2019 for $2.9 million. The property is in the gated Hidden Hills community — the neighborhood where several Kardashians reside.

Cohen will host an upcoming KUWTK reunion, which will feature Scott, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

