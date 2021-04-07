Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Lamar Odom Joins ‘Love & Hip Hop’ As Karli Redd’s Boyfriend! By

A familiar face will be joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, according to a new report by MTO News. Lamar Odom will be appearing as Karli Redd’s boyfriend on the new season of the VH1 series.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” personality has reportedly filmed scenes for the reality show, but there’s been little drama leaked from behind the scenes, thus far.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fans know that Lamar was married to Khloe Kardashian, and appeared several times on the family’s long running series. Lamar and Khloe also had their own spinoff series, “Khloe and Lamar.” Their relationship was a tumultuous one, as Lamar was caught cheating on Khloe several times.

The former NBA star has fought drug issues in the public eye, and has long battled a serious cocaine addiction. Lamar was hospitalized in October 2015 after he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. He suffered several heart attacks and strokes after ingesting a dangerous mix of cocaine, alcohol, and a sexual stimulant, and was put on life support in a Las Vegas hospital, in a coma. The ex basketball pro regained consciousness three days later. He later sought treatment for his addiction issues.

Lamar made headlines in November, after being dumped by his fiancée, Sabrina Parr, after being engaged for a year.

As reported, Sabrina Parr took to Instagram to announce her separation from Lamar Odom.

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” the health and lifestyle coach posted in her IG Stories. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

Sabrina added that she loves Lamar but believes that he needs help.

“Lamar has some things that he alone needs to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”

Though Sabrina didn’t elaborate on Lamar’s demons, she wished him well and asked fans for prayers.

“I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved,” she said.

In November 2019, Lamar proposed to Sabrina at Miami’s Prime 112 restaurant after dating for 3 months. RHOA star NeNe Leakes was there to witness the couple’s happy moment. In September, Lamar and Sabrina

celebrated their love with family and friends at their engagement party.

