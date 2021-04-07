Real Housewives of New York Elderly Luann de Lesseps Dumped For A 19-Year-Old Hottie! By

Luann de Lesseps’ new beau, Garth Wakeford, made an appearance on The Real Housewives of New York City trailer, but the reality star is officially single, ahead of the May premiere.

A cheating rumor is at the center of the couple’s split, but the plot twist has been debunked by both sides.

It all began when Instagram account, “Deux Moi,” alleged that Garth was seeing a Hamptons local “on the side.”

“Luann de Lessep’s personal trainer/boyfriend Garth (as seen in the new RHONY trailer) is allegedly dating college bombshell and Sag Harbor socialite Jacqueline Leahy,” a source reported to Radar.

“Jacqueline is rumored to be close family friends with Sonja Morgan, so this is something that could really blow up this season,” the snitch dished.

Interestingly, it’s been confirmed that the 19-year-old college student follows Sonja on social media.

Luann told Page Six that she met the South African trainer on Hinge, a dating app.

“I said, ‘Oh, my God! He’s exactly what he looks like on the app.’ He’s tall, he’s handsome, he looks like a Viking,” the reality star told the outlet.

Luann denied the cheating rumor swirling around the ex-couple, and reported that she actually broke up with Garth, several months ago.

“Garth and I stopped dating before the holidays and I only wish him well,” she told Page Six.

The outlet contacted Garth for comment, who confirmed that their relationship was over but denied that he was canoodling with the Hamptons hottie.

“Regarding this girl, we have no relationship. She came to my exercise class once,” he said, “We follow each other in Instagram and that is it.”

Luann, 55, has had a string of flings since divorcing Tom D’Agostino in 2017, after his cheating ways were exposed on RHONJ.

Sources are now reporting that Luann was spotted with a mystery man while vacationing for a month in Tulum, Mexico, in February.

“He was tall and handsome,” the source told Page Six. “She looked happy and relaxed.”

The insider added that Luann and her spring break companion “did a lot of yoga and chilled.” It appears that her Mexico romance was just a “short term” fling.

“Filming this season was a lot for her and all the girls,” the tipster added.

“They were a couple when she was down there,” said the source. “She’s single now. She’s back in Sag Harbor and focused on completing filming.”

Luann is also slated to appear in a tropical spinoff “Housewives” series, which will feature eight to ten all-star “Real Housewives.” The group will live together for a week in the same Turks and Caicos house. The show will reportedly begin production in April.

The Real Housewives of New York City premieres on May 4 at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips