Celebrity News Piers Morgan Wants Sheryl Underwood FIRED For Calling Sharon Osbourne ‘Racist’ By

Piers Morgan believes that “The Talk” host, Sheryl Underwood, should have been fired after alleging that Sharon Osbourne was “racist.” The former TV host said that Underwood failed to produce evidence to support her claim against Osbourne, who quit the show amid the backlash, in March.

The British journalist put CBS on blast while speaking to Tucker Carlson, in an interview released Monday. Fans know that Underwood slammed Osbourne for defending Morgan after he criticized Meghan Markle for comments made during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan sounded off on “Tucker Carlson Today,” in his first appearance since he walked away from “Good Morning Britain.” He weighed in in Osbourne’s exit from “The Talk.”

“[Sharon] was taken down very deliberately, and it was all because she dared to tweet that I was entitled to my own opinion,” Morgan said.

“And because she said that on Twitter she was attacked on her own show by her co-hosts who said that that effectively was her supporting someone who said ‘racist’ things,” he continued.

“And when Sharon got annoyed and said, ‘What did he say that was racist,’ they couldn’t say anything because I’ve never have,” Morgan added. “Now Sharon’s gone too.”

Morgan called “cancel culture” a “real thing,” that is being controlled by a bloodthirsty “woke mob.”

Morgan pointed out that Underwood defended George Lopez, after learning that the comedian had said “racist things” and “abused a young black woman” during one of his stand up appearances, in 2017.

“[Sheryl wasn’t outrage]… she defended George Lopez on ‘The Talk’ four days later so there’s a real sickening hypocrisy,” Morgan said.

“I’m staggered Sheryl Underwood is still on that show. How can you be on a show when you forcibly brand someone a racist? And when you’re challenged about it you can’t produce any evidence,” he added.

“Isn’t that by the Sharon Osbourne scale of dismissal a fireable offense?’ Morgan asked. “I’d said so. But there lies the hypocrisy at the heart of this debate.”

Lopez said during his standup routine, “There are only two rules in the Latino family: Don’t marry somebody black and don’t park in front of our house.”

A woman called out the comedian from the audience, and was escorted out of the building, as an assumed heckler.

“I know Sheryl Underwood. I’ve been on that show many times, she knows I’m not a racist,” Morgan noted.

Morgan also bashed his “ex-friend,” Don Lemon, for labeling him a racist, and ripped his former co-worker, Alex Beresford, accusing the weatherman of plotting a “premeditated attack.”

Beresford slammed Morgan on “Good Morning Britain” for calling out Markle after her interview with Winfrey. The cast clash led to Morgan storming off the set and eventually announcing his permanent exit.

Viewers know that Osbourne stuck up for Morgan’s right to speak his mind after the ex-Royal’s interview. Markle alleged that senior members of the Royal family expressed concern about the tone of her unborn son’s skin. She also claimed that she felt suicidal during her pregnancy.

“You’re accusing two people in the palace of being unspeakably cruel simply to protect the brand of the Royal family, if that is true let’s have the names of these people and let’s go to them and ask them is this true,” Morgan said to Carlson.

“Did you tell a suicidal woman, who told you she was suicidal, not to get help?’ – because I find that impossible to believe.”

Morgan added that the Markle was “accusing the Queen and the Monarchy and the institution as being racist,” adding “that’s really what was going down here.”

“It’s not really about Meghan Markle – she’s a delusional duchess who wants to make millions off the royals while trashing family – It’s really about free speech,” Morgan said.

“The Talk” is still on hiatus, and could be facing cancellation.

“Cancelation has to be on the minds of execs because this show is a bigger headache than it’s worth dealing with,” a source told The Sun.

“Ratings are still in the toilet and now the racism scandal makes it even less appealing to viewers. Many have vowed not to watch without Sharon on the show. Without Sharon there is no star power.”

“Mrs. O is irreplaceable,” the insider said. “She is a unique, outspoken talent that doesn’t exist anywhere else. There is no obvious heir apparent to take her seat right now.”

