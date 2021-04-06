Real Housewives of New Jersey Melissa Gorga Blasted for Calling Jennifer A ‘Wannabe’ By

Bravo fans are slamming The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Melissa Gorga, for publicly dissing her co-star, Jennifer Aydin.

Melissa Gorga called Jennifer a “wannabe” and a “sloppy drunk” after she was seen falling down drunk during Teresa Giudice’s pool party.

The reality star sounded off during a recent appearance on “Access Hollywood,” and did not hold back when asked to weigh in on Jennifer Aydin. Viewers know that Melissa and Jennifer have been feuding since last season. Jen constantly shades Melissa as self absorbed, and Melissa isn’t a fan of Jen’s outspoken opinions, and “wannabe” ways.

The cast mates addressed their beef during last season’s reunion, but the duo was caught up in renewed drama during a group trip to the Jersey Shore.

“I think she’s such a wannabe. I cannot with her. She goes from like, ‘Oh, I don’t do that, I wear high-neck things to my in-laws’ to like, sloppy drunk, all over the place,” Melissa quipped.

“I would never judge anyone but I definitely feel that she’s one of those people… She’s just not real,” the Envy boutique owner added.

Melissa also accused her co-star for being excessively loyal to her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice. Melissa added that while she is also considers herself a loyal person, she isn’t shy about calling out others.

Melissa went on to shade Jennifer for not opening up her personal life to Bravo cameras, while leaning on her family for her only real storyline.

“This woman hasn’t talked about herself once. It’s about her brother, her other brother, the brother’s marriage, the parents,” Melissa claimed. “Can we know something about you? Because you haven’t said one word about you yet.”

Melissa went on to recall a time when Jennifer spoke about being inspired by her impressive drinking skills. Jennifer has been “trying to do it… but she’s epically failing,” according to Melissa.

“I don’t know what she’s doing, on the floor, like banging her head. You’re doing it wrong,” Melissa quipped.

Most fans are not cheering on Melissa, in fact, they’re accusing her of being the true reality TV poser. Some viewers turned the tables on the mom of three, and pointed to her own lackluster storyline. Other social media voices blasted her for shading Jen as fake, while manipulating her own aired persona.

As reported, Teresa Giudice was horrified by Melissa Gorga’s behavior during a cast dinner featured on the last episode.

Fans know that Melissa exploded and tossed a plate of cheese cubes after her husband, Joe Gorga, and Teresa argued over Teresa’s loyalty to her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. Teresa bashed her sister-in-law’s reaction as “disgusting” during an appearance on the “RHONJ: After Show.”

“I didn’t react because I was like, ’This is so disgusting. Who acts like that?’” Teresa said of Melissa’s raucous behavior.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

