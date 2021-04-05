Real Housewives of New Jersey Teresa Giudice Calls Melissa Gorga’s Actions ‘Disgusting’ & Drags Jackie! By

Teresa Giudice was horrified by Melissa Gorga’s behavior during Wednesday’s episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Fans know that Melissa exploded and tossed a plate of cheese cubes after her husband, Joe Gorga, and Teresa argued over Teresa’s loyalty to her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. Teresa bashed her sister-in-law’s reaction as “disgusting” and spoke out about Jackie Goldschneider’s reference to her time in federal prison.

“I didn’t react because I was like, ’This is so disgusting. Who acts like that?’” Teresa said of Melissa’s behavior, during an appearance on the “RHONJ: After Show.”

Teresa Giudice, 48, also revealed that she was upset by Jackie’s comments, fired during the same episode.

“That’s uncalled for. Everything I’ve been through… Jackie doesn’t have a heart,” Teresa said, after being asked how she felt about Jackie’s jab about her federal prison stint.

“I don’t need her pity but from one mom to another, for her to say that… To say something like that is so ignorant, being a lawyer. She’s so not smart when she speaks,” Teresa continued.

Jackie Goldschneider also weighed in on the cast controversy and explained that she tried not to contribute to Teresa’s drama during the Jersey Shore dinner.

“I was so over it. I just wanted this woman out of my face and out of my life and I was trying so hard at the dinner to really just not respond to any of it [but] she likes to push me to my breaking point,” Jackie explained.

“To me, she’s a non-stop monster,” Jackie claimed.

Teresa admitted that she was upset by Jackie’s comment—but didn’t believe that she was worthy of a clap back “threat.”

“Jackie, to me, we don’t see eye to eye. She’s not my cup of tea,” Teresa explained. “You don’t say that. That’s why I walked away, because she’s not worth my threat. I don’t need to be around [her]. [She was] trying to get a reaction out of me and [she] wasn’t going to get it.”

“She’s stupid,” she added.

As reported, Jackie Goldschneider spoke about how she was prepping for the the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion during a March 25 appearance on Betches “Mention It All” podcast.

“I’m thinking about the reunion every day. Obviously, we’re gonna address the issues, but I want it to be done in a respectable way,” the reality star said. “And I don’t want my family dragged anymore — I just think that’s very below the belt. I know I’m gonna get into it with Teresa, but I’m hoping she keeps it above board and does not try to drag my husband down anymore and isn’t super vicious, because I just don’t feel like that’s necessary for a reality show. We can keep it above board and still have plenty of drama.”

Viewers know that Jackie and Teresa have been at odds since day one of Season 11. Teresa alleged that Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldscheneider, had been cheating on his wife while at his gym, and spread the rumor during a party featured on the show’s premiere episode.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

