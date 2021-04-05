Love After Lockup Life After Lockup: Lacey Whitlow Reveals Details of John’s Arrest & NEW Drama! By

Life After Lockup star, Lacey Whitlow, is speaking out about her unpredictable marriage to Shane Whitlow after bouncing back and forth between her husband and her ex-boyfriend, John Slater, for years. Lacey spoke to “Screen Rant” and revealed why she eventually cut off communication with Slater, hinting at some current drama that might play out next season on the WeTV show.

Fans watched Lacey and Shane awaiting the birth of their first child during the last season of the series. Lacey was asked how she had been weathering her pregnancy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Yeah, being pregnant in general has its up and it has its downs, but being pregnant during this pandemic has been a whirlwind,” Lacey said. “It’s been really, really crazy. It’s definitely not the pregnancy that I thought it was gonna be, as far as being able to go out and stuff like that. So it’s been really hard.”

“I feel like it’s the same for us as it is for all of the world,” she added. “I mean, it’s just a lot of adjusting. It’s a whole new world now.”

The reality star shared more about the difficulties surrounding her pregnancy.

“Yeah, Shane and I, we really wanted to have a baby. He definitely was excited when we got married; he wanted to have his own biological child,” she explained. “Initially, I had a tubal reversal done, and we ended up getting pregnant with a tubal reversal. But the baby ended up being in my tube, so that didn’t worked out for us. When we went through that, it was really hard.”

“That led us to pursue IVF, and that by itself was just an incredible bonding experience and journey,” she continued. “Because he became a pro at helping me with the injections; he did all of them. Creating these beautiful babies was just an amazing process, and I really think that it brought us closer together. Definitely.”

Lacey was asked if she sees more children in their future.

“I think our goal from the very beginning was to have one healthy baby,” the WeTV star shared. “That was our ultimate goal. So, who knows what the future holds? It’s a possibility, you never know.”

Lacey addressed how the show had influenced the couple’s relationship.

“Being on the show, I don’t know if I would say being on the show helped strengthen our marriage. But I definitely feel like we got through a lot of really, really difficult times a lot more quickly in our relationship,” she explained. “Rather than someone that just meets and maybe goes through that later on in their relationship or marriage, we had all the tough stuff happen first. I feel like if we got through that, then maybe we can get through anything together. It’s a lot of lot of trial and error, forgiveness and rebuilding trust, and just trying not to give up on each other.”

Lacey addressed the back and forth between Shane and her ex-boyfriend, and how the dynamic was reflected on the show.

“I feel like I’ve always been 100% transparent, whether people like that or not, on the show. Of course, stuff happens off-camera too. I mean, cameras can’t be rolling 24/7. Maybe some of the things that have been filmed, you guys didn’t get to see everything that has led up to all of this. This is just what you guys get.”

“That was what was going on in my life, and unfortunately nobody was here to film all the details,” she continued. “But that was a decision that I made. Maybe I’m learning and growing from everything, and trying to figure out like what’s a better way of handling the situation. That probably wasn’t the best way to handle it. I mean, that was how John wanted to handle it. He’s like, “I’m gonna come over to the house,” and I feel like that could have been handled a lot better.”

She revealed the current state of her relationship with John Slater.

“John and I, we… I haven’t spoken to him. When me and my husband decided to do IVF and have babies together, that was when I told him, ‘We’re going to wipe the slate clean and start over together,’” she said. “Me not responding to John and not going back to that was definitely something that we talked about. In my mind, have I thought, do I want to talk to him? Yeah, it’s crossed my mind, of course. But I also know I don’t want to cause any conflict with my husband and have to rebuild that trust all over again.”

The WeTV star spoke about what led to the rumor that she had called the cops on Slater.

“No, I did not call the cops on him,” she began. “He and I, we went out. He came and picked me up from the house. Me and Shane, we were arguing and stuff, and I told him, ‘I’m gonna leave.’ John picked me up from my house, we went out, we had a great time, we were drinking. This was his one night out from his recovery house, which, he probably shouldn’t have been drinking. But he was already drinking anyway, so I was like, ‘Whatever, let’s just drink.’ We went to a couple of different strip clubs; the last club we went to was about to close, and he wanted to go get heroin.”

“I was like, ‘I’m not doing that. I’m not going with you so you can go do that.’ And I was telling him, ‘You don’t need to drink and drive. Let’s just go get a hotel room, and I’ll stay with you.’ But he was just already in that tunnel vision mindset, and that’s what he wanted to do.”

Lacey continued—“I left and I got an Uber home. Hours went by, and he decided he’s gonna come by the house. He knew Shane was here, and all of that, but he was just really, really, really, really fu**ed up. He was drinking and driving, and I live on a busy street. There’s cops up and down the street all the time, and he just made a bad decision.”

“He called me from jail the next day, and he was like, ‘What happened last night?’ He didn’t remember anything. He can’t just keep blaming me or anyone else for his actions. In recovery, you have to own up and just be like, ‘You know, this is what I did. I messed up.’ But it is what it is. I hope that he learned his lesson and doesn’t go back.”

“Yes and no,” Lacey added, when asked if Slater’s portrayal of her bothers her. “No, only because I know the place it’s coming from, and I know that it’s coming from him being jealous. Basically, he’s salty about the whole situation. I’m still married to Shane, we’re having a baby together, and I’m not giving him that attention that I was. So, I just feel like he’s trying to paint me out to look a certain way. If that’s the only thing he’s got, then go for it. I was asked to comment about it in my interviews for TV, and I wasn’t comfortable talking about it at the time, because I just didn’t really want to talk about it. But it is what it is. I just hope that he can stay clean.”

“I want him to be happy,” she added. “I understand he’s hurt, and he’s sad, and all the different emotions that he’s feeling. I just hope that he can find someone that makes them happy and refocuses his mind right away from me and from doing drugs.”

“Girl, my first name is drama,” Lacey said, teasing an explosive upcoming season of ‘Life After Lockup.’ “I’m telling you, I can’t make this stuff up. I’m letting you know. I’m 100% on the show, from trying to figure out if John is my kid’s father to literally everything. I wish my life sometimes wasn’t so dramatic, and I didn’t have so much stuff going on. If there was cameras rolling 24/7, I’d have my own TV show. It’s ridiculous. So, yeah, you can expect a lot of drama.”

