Real Housewives of New Jersey Teresa Giudice’s Daughter TRASHES ‘RHONJ’ Producers For Dad’s Bad Editing! By

Beach Spin Becca is a Senior Editor for All About The Tea. She's a coastal girl who loves the outdoors, and writing about the sneaky and silly side of reality TV. Her bio is short, but her snark is endless. She loves writing for the sharpest posters in the world.

Gia Giudice is speaking out after Bravo aired an explosive blowout between her mother — Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice, and her uncle, Joe Gorga.

The fight went down on Wednesday’s episode, and was fueled by ongoing resentment between Teresa’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, and her brother, Joe Gorga.

Fans know that Teresa Giudice’s co-star, Jackie Goldschneider, triggered Teresa when she mentioned her stint in federal prison. Teresa took issue with her brother not stepping in to defend her honor.

“Joe, what the hell? You don’t f—king stick up for your sister?” she asked. “You and Melissa [Gorga] should have [eaten] her alive after she said that about the whole jail thing.”

“Not one person said to Jackie, ‘that’s f—ked up,’” Teresa added.

Melissa Gorga lost her temper and took out her rage on a pile of cheese cubes, before responding to Teresa’s complaint.

“Wait a second. What are you going to say now? I should have stuck up for you when she said you should be in jail?” Melissa shouted. “Really? because all of a sudden you’re a weak bitch who can’t defend herself?”

That’s when the drama veered toward Joe Giudice, and his past misdeeds.

“Because you just f–king stuck up for your ex-husband when we were defending you. What the f–k is wrong with you? You’re a sick f–king bitch,” Melissa told Teresa.

“I’ve defended you too many f–king times; defend us against your ex-husband!” she added.

Teresa had previously boasted about Joe’s upright behavior throughout their divorce process.

“I wanted you to be happy that he did the right thing,” Teresa told her brother.

Joe exploded, and bellowed his grievances against Teresa’s ex-husband.

“I’m mad at the son of a bitch for what he did to you!” he screamed. “He ruined everything and he put you in jail.”

“My wife is a f–king hundred percent right! You gonna defend him?” he added.

“I don’t want to f–king hear it,” Joe shouted while slamming his hands on the table. “F–k that piece of shit he put my mother in a f–king grave, so I’m supposed to f–king like him? Do you f–king understand that?”

Gia Giudice was not pleased that her uncle put her father on public blast, and also blamed Bravo producers/editors for the fiasco. Teresa addressed the drama by posting a happy family photo snapped with her ex, on Wednesday.

“Joe is the father to my children & even though we split I respect his relationship with my daughters so it’s hard for them to see my brother disparage him, for the sake of my daughters who have already been through so much loss,” the reality star wrote on Instagram.

“My mother adored Joe & that’s what my girls saw & remember,” she added.

Gia Giudice, 20, weighed in in the comment section writing, “We have each other’s back no matter what! people can say anything they want we know the truth.”

The college student also fired a shot at Bravo producers, writing, “They also play on the show what they want to air… the show did not capture my fathers good moments. he’s not one to play an act.”

The Giudice family is currently vacationing in the Bahamas, along with Teresa’s new beau, Luis Ruelas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays, at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips