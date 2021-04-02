Southern Charm ‘Southern Charm’ Thomas Ravenel Rather Put His Kids In Foster Care Before Kathryn Dennis Gets Custody! By

Thomas Ravenel has stated that he would rather see the two children he shares with Kathryn Dennis land in foster care than back in their mother’s custody.

The former Southern Charm star dropped the bomb on Twitter, last week.

“I have been told in no uncertain terms that if something were to happen to me or if false allegations were brought against me forcing me into a desperate situation that I’d not lose the kids to Kathryn but rather they’d go to DSS and into Foster Care,” Thomas wrote in a since deleted tweet.

The Charleston developer also alleged that Kathryn was mixed up with sexual assault claims levied against him.

“The best way to predict the future is to examine the past,” Thomas wrote. “Before I met Kathryn (50 years), I’d never been accused of assaulting anyone. Within [five]years of knowing her there have been [four] such allegations. HMM.”

Kathryn shares two children, Kensington, 6, and Saint, 4, with Thomas, who reignited their custody war when he filed for sole custody of the two children, on October 23, 2020.

As reported in February, Kathryn Dennis temporarily lost custody of her children and was granted supervised visitation every other weekend. The temporary order was reportedly filed by the court on February 25, after a February 9 hearing.

Thomas cited alleged drug use after being tipped off by a friend about an incident that occurred during a getaway, reportedly involving cocaine being left within the reach of the children. A hired investigator also gathered evidence of neglect while the children were in the care of their mother, and Thomas reported that the children were often returned to him “filthy and unkept.”

As reported back in July of 2019, Thomas submitted explosive evidence to the court which pointed to Kathryn Dennis conspiring with nanny, Dawn Ledwell, amid accusations that he had assaulted their former employee.

Court docs revealed that Kathryn’s phone records indicated that she and Ledwell were in constant communication before and during the day she filed the sexual assault charges. Kathryn also talked to Ledwell twice on the day that the ex-nanny filed charges with the police. Thomas claimed that Kathryn called a Southern Charm producer immediately after her conversation with Ledwell.

“The more information uncovered about Kathryn’s activities, the more Kathryn was found to be connected to Dawn,” Thomas stated in court documents.

“On Sunday, May 6, 2018, I requested that Kathryn submit to a drug test in anticipation of our coming mediation to discuss changes in her visitation and child support. I needed to know if she was drug free to offer her more time. The very next day …. The day I made Kathryn submit to a drug test Dawn went to the police and filed a criminal complaint against me,” he added.

Thomas pled guilty to charges of third degree misdemeanor assault on September 11, 2019. He received a 30-day sentence suspended and a $500 fine.

Southern Charm is on hiatus.

