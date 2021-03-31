MDLNY ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ Gets Season 9 Premiere Date – and Its First Female Broker! By

Million Dollar Listing New York returns to Bravo on May 6, and the upcoming season will feature the first female broker in the history of the real estate series. Kirsten Jordan will join the cast for Season 9, which will kick off with a supersized 75 minute premiere.

Bravo has released the Season 9 trailer, which teases a mass NYC exodus, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kirsten Jordan is a mom of three and a top seller at her real estate firm, according to her Bravo bio. She’s described as competitive, tough, and always willing to tackle obstacles. Fans will see Ryan Serhant and Fredrik Eklund at odds, the dueling agents joined by Steve Gold and Tyler Whitman. Fredrik is a bicoastal Bravoleb, as he will join the cast of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” when Season 13 rolls out this summer. Fredrik will join L.A. crew, Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, James Harris and David Parnes.

The New York City agents face an uphill climb while navigating the market in the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis. The big city market is crashing, and the agents must strategize their listings as residents flee to more rural locations. Listing prices are dropping, and the agents will face unpredictable obstacles.

Ryan Serhant tries to juggle work and family, after opening his own brokerage. He works to develop relationships with developers while prioritizing time with his wife and daughter, Zena. The couple is also finalizing construction on their Brooklyn dream home.

Fredrik tries to adjust to a bicoastal life, and has to manage his NYC listings while complying with stay-at-home orders. He faces hurdles while striving to stay on top in a discount environment, and works to maintain relationships with developers who question his grasp of the shifting market.

Steve Gold stays in the city throughout the quarantine, with his girlfriend and baby daughter. The show chronicles Steve’s penthouse renovation, and follows him upstate, where the market is booming. Steve connects with Real Housewives of New York alum, Dorinda Medley, as he seeks to expand his territory.

Tyler Whitman is determined to climb his way to the top and forms a professional bond with Ryan, amid conflict with some of his real estate colleagues.

Kirsten Jordan boasts an over half a billion dollar luxury property portfolio. She is married to a shrewd Italian designer, and due to her fluency in Italian, specializes in meeting the needs of New York’s Italian clientele.

Press play below to watch the preview.

“Million Dollar Listing New York” returns to Bravo on May 6, at 9 pm, ET.

