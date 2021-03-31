Married To Medicine Dr. Heavenly To Toya Bush-Harris: ‘You’s The B*tch That I’d Never Want To Be’ By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes ripped into Toya Bush-Harris after Sunday’s episode of Married To Medicine, sounding off with her own personal take on the episode, posted on her YouTube channel.

Fans know that Heavenly and Toya engaged in a screaming match after a friendly parents vs. kids basketball game, played out on Heavenly’s home court.

Heavenly and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe slammed Toya during a post episode sit down with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” and Heavenly kept up the shade — blasting her co-star in her own episode rehash.

Toya accused Heavenly of being jealous, and Heavenly fired back during her lively YouTube recap.

“B*tch you is not the one to follow, you just not. I’m sorry. There’s nothing you got that I want. I’m sorry. I hate to put it like this. You work your man,” Heavenly fired.

“You don’t try to help. You complain about everything. Toya, you’s the b*tch that I’d never want to be. I don’t want my kids to ever see a b*tch like you cause I don’t respect it at all. And I’m sorry I have to say it this way. I don’t respect you because I don’t like the way you do your husband. And I ain’t got nothing to do with it. Like I say, I love my husband. Based on my thought process and love, love is as the wife, you’re the helpmate,” the reality star added.

Followers of the show know that Toya and her husband, Dr. Eugene Harris, have their house on the market, hoping to land a large profit in a hot Atlanta market.

Heavenly shared what she thinks is really behind Toya and Eugene’s decision to sell their property. She noted that M2M newbie, Anila’s Sajja’s house is “bigger” and “better,” insinuating that Toya had her sights set on a bigger abode.

Heavenly also dished that Toya had “fell out” with the ladies on her tennis team, so she is no longer attached to the neighborhood.

As reported, Quad Webb alleged that the Toya had to “beg, borrow and steal” to score the $2 million, five bed, eight bath house, in a previous episode. The property boasts a two story closet, 6 fireplaces and a giant pool.

Quad claimed that Toya took out a $100k loan just to cover the pool.

“She should be the last person talking about anybody’s house and especially talking about mine because I know her real tea in terms of how she even got the motherf–king house,” said Quad. “She begged, borrowed and stole and just in that order. The girl took out a $100,000 personal loan just to get the pool, b***.”

“B*** don’t talk about my house when you barely got yours,” Quad added. “She barely, by the skin of her teeth got her house!”

Watch Married To Medicine, Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

