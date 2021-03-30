Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Arrested & Charged With Money Laundering Fraud Scam! By

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection with a long-running telemarketing scam.

Jen Shah was arrested earlier Tuesday in Salt Lake City on the indictment out of Manhattan federal court. Stuart Smith, who appeared with Shah on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was also indicted in the alleged scheme.

“Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam. In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement.

The NYPD alleged that Jen Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith have “hundreds” of victims. According to the indictment against them, their alleged scam ran for at least nine years, from 2012 until this month.

Jen Shah bio describes Shah as “queen of her house and her businesses as the CEO of three marketing companies.”

However, prosecutors allege that Jen Shah and Stuart Smith really were running a complicated scheme to generate lists of potential victims, and sell those leads to telemarketing companies that would in turn try to sell business services to the victims. Shah and Smith would receive a share of the fraudulent revenue those telemarketers generated.

The fraud conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

