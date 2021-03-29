Real Housewives of New Jersey Teresa Giudice Called ‘Fake’ & Accused of Photoshopping Pics With New Boyfriend! By

Teresa Giudice has been hit by backlash after posting a photo that many are blasting as fake.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a romantic selfie snapped with her new beau on Instagram, and got slammed in the comment section by her outspoken followers.

Teresa Giudice went social media official with her new man, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, in November.

The duo held hands while smiling at the camera, with the reality star captioning the shot— “Happy to have the other half of my HEART❤️ @louiearuelas #soulmate #complete #truelove #grateful.”

Fans called for Teresa to lay off the “photoshop,” in the post’s lively comment section.

“Holy moly macaroni PHOTO SHOP REAL PHOTO PLEASE,” one fan wrote.

“Seriously – she even had her hairline pushed back photoshopped on this pic,” another said.

“Agreed, just be natural,” a third encouraged, while another asked— “Exactly so why do the fake yucky photo garbage shop????”

“Right?! She looks plastic…I think she ran out of filters,” a follower chimed in.

Teresa Giudice has been open about her cosmetic procedures, and has spoken out in support of using plastic surgery to gain personal confidence.

“I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best, most confident self,” Teresa commented, after revealing her latest boob job.

The mom of four admitted that she was “nervous to re-do [her] breasts,” but was happy with the results.

“I encourage anyone who doesn’t feel their best self to work on feeling better,” she said. “Even if it is the smallest thing. If it is something that requires cosmetic surgery to feel better.”

The reality star has also had lip fillers and her oldest daughter, Gia Giudice, has had a nose job.

Teresa dished about her “amazing” sex life with her new boyfriend during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, last week. The couple also recently bought a $3.4 New Jersey mansion together.

Teresa told Andy Cohen that Luis is “more open” than her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, and helps her to be the same way. She shared that they are both emotionally open and give each other plenty of attention.

“We can’t keep our hands off each other,” the reality star gushed.

“Yes, oh my God! Amazing. You don’t even know!” Teresa said when Cohen asked about their mutual attraction.

Teresa divorced Joe Giudice in September, after 20 years of marriage.

She noted that she will “see what happens,” but added that she believed that Luis was her “soulmate.” Teresa also shared that Luis hopes to to have a face-to-face meeting with her ex-husband.

“He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know that he’s not trying to take his place or anything,” she explained.

“But he just wanted him to meet him because we have daughters and I just thought that was the most beautiful thing ever,” Teresa added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

