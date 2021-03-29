Celebrity News Sharon Osbourne Suing CBS After Being Forced To Quit ‘The Talk’ By

Sharon Osbourne has quit CBS talk show, “The Talk” after her “racism fight.”

Sharon recently made the decision to walk away from her host spot after “losing complete trust with CBS.” Insiders reported that Sharon was “utterly bewildered by the way” that CBS portrayed her to “look like she was racist.”

Sharon believes that she’s a victim of “cancel culture” for defending her friend, Piers Morgan’s right to speak his mind following Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

A source told The Sun last week that “it became clear that the relationship with the network was over. She as no desire to return because it felt like no-one was willing to defend her or accept the decision to release the controversial episode after the on air fall out.”

Sharon has reportedly received at least “two season’s payments” as a “farewell package” after hiring publicist, Howard Bragman of LaBreaPR and lawyer, Jeremiah Reynolds of Los Angeles firm, Eisner.

“Her departure from the show comes after Sharon lost trust in the network in the wake of the incident,” an L.A. source told the outlet.

“She remains livid at the way the show made her the protagonist, and what she sees as being presented as racist,” the insider said.

“Sharon has stuck to her guns insisting that having an intense argument with a friend Sheryl where they had ‘a go at one another’ should not mean she is racist, because Sheryl is black.”

“That has been her stance all the way. Of course she is heartbroken to have fallen out with Sheryl and hopes they can repair their decade long friendship.”

“Certainly Sharon points the finger CBS for this matter escalating into this scandal, when it could have been overcome with a show or a special to air out matters. The network seemingly did not want that to happen,” the source continued.

The insider dished more about Sharon walking away from her 11 year run on “The Talk” with a generous payout.

“Word around the studio was the she go two seasons worth of payment for this termination deal. The is well over $10m. We are uncertain at this stage what the intricacies and the small print may be,” the source said.

“However anyone that knows Sharon, is aware she is never one to walk away quietly or not say her piece.”

“Another aspect which has wrangled her is that over many seasons all the hosts have made powerful comments and discussed very sensitive issues,” the source continued.

“But she is bewildered that her job and what she was encouraged to do for years was speak out and be bold and made headlines – and now this happened without consideration of that guidance from the executives at the network.”

CBS issued a statement on Friday, confirming Sharon’s exit.

Sharon had publicly stated that the dicey show segment was a “set-up,” alleging that her co-hosts were reading scripts about the racist nuances of Morgan’s comments about Markle. CBS denied the allegation.

“We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts,” the network stated.

“There is no way that Sharon sees it like that,” the insider noted.

The network statement read:

“The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home.”

“As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”

“At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.”

“During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers.”

Sharon has been hit by multiple allegations of racism and inappropriate language in recent days—one report alleging that the host referred to previous co-hosts Julie Chen, who is Chinese American, “as ‘wonton’ and ‘slanty eyes,'” and called Sara Gilbert, a lesbian, “a ‘p**sy licker’ and ‘fish eater.’”

Sharon’s rep called the claims false, writing—”For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name.”

“Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment.”

“She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.”

According to the Mail — Sharon Osbourne “plans to take the broadcaster all the way for damages over her departure”.

Supposedly, Sharon damages as well as the remaining two years of her contract, which is thought to be worth £2million, to be paid out.

A friend told the publication: “She feels a few suits at CBS have really done for her here. Sharon won’t let this go.”

