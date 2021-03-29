Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kelly Dodd Claps Back At Lisa Vanderpump’s Dine & Dash Accusations: ‘She’s A Known Liar’ By

Lisa Vanderpump apologized to Kelly Dodd, after the Real Housewives of Orange County star put the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum on blast for alleging that she had been banned from her restaurants.

Lisa Vanderpump dropped the bomb on her new reality series, Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, claiming that Kelly had dined and dashed during a visit to Pump. Kelly took to social media on Saturday to dispute the story, accusing the restauranteur of lying and of spouting “revisionist history.”

“THIS IS A LIE,” Kelly tweeted on March 27. The RHOC star added— ”a) it was 6yrs ago. b) I was a guest of Vicki & her friends c) I paid my share & have the receipt & showed it back then on social media. It was the others who didn’t pay! No wonder Villa Blanca went under. #RevisionistHistory.”

Kelly Dodd continued, bashing Lisa’s eatery, writing that the food and service were subpar.

“Oh & by the way @LisaVanderpump your food sucks & so does your service. Check your Yelp reviews. I wouldn’t come back anyway,” Kelly wrote.

Kelly Dodd served up real receipts, sharing a screenshot of her receipt from Lisa’s restaurant, proving that she did pay for her meal.

“HERE’S THE PROOF @LisaVanderpump Apology demanded!

Sept 2016: The waiter didn’t like that I asked for a separate check & spread lies about me. I paid half plus a very generous tip & signed in my daughters name since we had a debit card together,” Kelly fired on Twitter.

Lisa Vanderpump responded to Kelly’s messages later that day, apologizing for the mixup.

“Gosh of course I was told there was a problem and you didn’t pay, i was away but of course whatever you say,… I apologize if there was such a fiasco and apologize on behalf of all my staff. Would love to host you,” Lisa wrote on Twitter.

Kelly accepted Lisa’s apology, but asked the E! personality to post her words on her main feed.

“Thanks for your apology. I’m just confused why you’d say I was banned when in fact I was the subject of false and defamatory allegations and cleared this up five years ago. I’d appreciate a post on your feeds to clear this up,” Kelly wrote.

Lisa assured Kelly that she would be treated as a “guest of honor” during her next visit.

Fans called out Kelly after she slammed Lisa as a liar, even after the Vanderpump Rules star posted her apology.

“She’s a known liar! That’s why she left BH..” Kelly fired on Twitter.

“Oh God, she apologized so be an adult and move on. @LisaVanderpump

will always be the loved one. She is the best. that’s why she has her own shows,” one viewer wrote.

“Lisa apologized and you still carry on to badmouth her? Not cool at all!!!!” another chimed in.

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump airs on Thursdays at 10 pm, ET, on E! Network.

