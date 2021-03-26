Real Housewives of New Jersey Jackie Goldschneider Preparing For Blowout Battle With Teresa Giudice At ‘RHONJ’ Reunion! By

Jackie Goldschneider has revealed what she believes the future holds for her and her co-star, Teresa Giudice.

Jackie Goldschneider spoke about how she was preparing for the the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion on the March 25 episode of Betches “Mention It All” podcast.

“I’m thinking about the reunion every day. Obviously, we’re gonna address the issues, but I want it to be done in a respectable way,” the reality star said. “And I don’t want my family dragged anymore — I just think that’s very below the belt. I know I’m gonna get into it with Teresa, but I’m hoping she keeps it above board and does not try to drag my husband down anymore and isn’t super vicious, because I just don’t feel like that’s necessary for a reality show. We can keep it above board and still have plenty of drama.”

Viewers know that Jackie and Teresa have been at odds since day one of Season 11. Teresa alleged that Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldscheneider, had been cheating on his wife while at his gym. Teresa spread the gossip during Evan’s filmed birthday party, which led to a dramatic showdown between the women. Jackie compared the rumor about her marriage to spreading a story accusing Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia, of doing cocaine in house party bathrooms.

“Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it’s not. My character is now being questioned,” Gia, 20, tweeted on February 19. “My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact.”

Jackie has stood by her words, calling them nothing but an analogy used to drive home a point.

“I have to defend myself, but I don’t want to be vicious in return. There’s also a double standard,” Jackie explained. “Clearly she can say whatever she wants. I can’t even mention the name of anyone in her family or I get attacked. I’m just hoping it’s not taken to that level.”

Jackie clarified that her relationship with Teresa hinges on her family’s comfort level. Jackie shared on the podcast that Evan has to feel at ease on the show, which didn’t occur after the rumor was dropped.

“We decided we’re done with this rumor. If she wants to keep it going, you do you, Teresa. We are done with it and I was moving on,” the former lawyer said. “And I’m okay with being in the room with somebody and being cordial and not having a vicious fight, so that was my mindset. I’m not gonna let one person ruin the rest of my season.”

Jackie hinted that there might be a reason to hope for a positive shift between the feuding duo.

“[Teresa and I coming face to face] did not go as I thought it would. But the season does take a turn after that, I will just say,” Jackie shared. “And at least, for me, it was a lot more fun. The second half of the season was a lot more fun. It’s such a great season.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

